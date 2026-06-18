Surya Gochar 2026: Sun to enter Rahu's nakshatra on June 22; fortunes may change for these 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, the movement of planets is considered significant because it is believed to influence different aspects of life. Among them, the Sun holds a special place as the king of the planetary system. Whenever Surya Dev changes position or enters a new nakshatra, astrologers believe its effects can be felt across all zodiac signs.

A similar shift is set to take place on June 22, 2026, when the Sun enters a new nakshatra. According to astrological beliefs, this transit could open the door to fresh opportunities for some people. Three zodiac signs in particular are expected to benefit, with prospects of financial growth, professional progress and greater recognition.

Which zodiac signs may benefit from the Sun's nakshatra change?

According to astrologers, the following three zodiac signs could experience especially favourable results during this period:

Aries (Mesha)

For Aries natives, this phase is expected to bring positive developments, particularly in career matters. Long-pending tasks may finally move forward and reach completion.

There are also indications of professional advancement, with some individuals potentially receiving a promotion at work. Unexpected financial gains may come your way as well, helping strengthen your overall financial position.

Leo (Simha)

Since the Sun is considered the ruling planet of Leo, this transition is believed to have a particularly strong impact on people born under this sign.

Your confidence levels may rise noticeably and you could receive greater recognition in social and professional circles. If any government-related work has been stuck for a long time, there are chances of progress. People may also take your views and opinions more seriously during this period.

Virgo (Kanya)

Virgo natives may find new avenues for earning money opening up in the coming weeks.

Your efforts at work are likely to be appreciated and could bring encouraging results. Those considering investments may find this to be a favourable period for planning financial moves. The atmosphere at home is also expected to remain pleasant, contributing to overall happiness and stability.

Positive changes that may come your way

According to astrological beliefs, the Sun's nakshatra transition could bring improvements in comfort and convenience.

You may feel more energetic and motivated than usual. Decision-making abilities could become sharper, allowing you to handle important situations with greater confidence. Even during challenging moments, you may find yourself standing firm and dealing with issues more effectively.

Some astrologers also believe this period may support better overall health and wellbeing.

Simple remedies to seek the blessings of Surya Dev

Those who wish to honour Surya Dev during this period may consider the following traditional remedies:

Offer water to Surya Dev every morning using a copper vessel.

Chant the mantra "Om Ghrini Suryaya Namah" 108 times daily.

Reciting the Aditya Hridaya Stotra on Sundays is considered especially auspicious.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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