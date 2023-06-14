Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sun Transit 2023: How Surya Gochar in Gemini will affect the 12 zodiac signs

Sun Transit 2023: On Wednesday, June 15, 2023, the planet Sun will leave Taurus and transit in its friendly sign Gemini till July 16. According to Vedic astrology, when the Sun changes from one zodiac sign to another, that date is known as Sankranti. Similarly, if Sun is transiting in Gemini, then it will be called Mithun Sankranti. The effect of Surya gochar in Gemini will be seen on all zodiac signs.

Some zodiac signs can be benefited by Sun's transit. At the same time, some zodiac signs may also have to face challenges. Know which zodiac signs will get success and benefit from the transit of the Sun.

Aries

For the people of Aries, due to the transit of the Sun in Gemini, there will be chances of travel. Short trips can happen. Courage will increase. Leadership capacity will increase. Will get the cooperation of the administration. Will get progress. There will be harmony between brother and sister. Along with this, will understand everything carefully and will give importance to it. There are chances of getting significant benefits through the communication system. With this, relations will be better.

Taurus

There is a possibility of an increase in income for the people of Taurus during the Sun transit. Can invest in any property and land. Will get good benefit. Health has to be taken care of from the point of view of health. Some important changes can be seen in married life. Work will be done by consultation.

Gemini

Sun will transit in your own zodiac, so invasion can be seen in your character. Stuck plans can resume during this time. If you invest in the stock market, then you are likely to obtain a benefit from that too. Your leadership capability at the commercial level will impress individuals. So, the native of the Gemini zodiac should be a little careful about hitched life. At this time, forcing things on your spouse can prove to be difficult for you.

Cancer

You have been successful in impressing everyone with your speech. Your respect will increase in society. Some favorable work can happen in the family. There may be problems related to the eyes during this period, so be careful. Students should put in more effort to get good marks in class exams. There will be indifference in love-related matters, so focus on work only.

Leo

Sun is the lord of your zodiac sign and during its transit in Gemini you will get financial benefits, if you had invested somewhere then you can get monetary benefits. At this time your prestige will also enhance, if you are in the region of politics then natives can be influenced by your words. Some people may get a job at a desired location during the transit of the Sun.

Virgo

This position of the Sun will prove to be very auspicious and fruitful for you. In the tenth house, the Sun gets the power of direction and therefore after the Sun enters Gemini, you will also be able to use your intelligence and strength in the right way. At this time, unemployed people of Virgo can get employment, while employed people can touch new heights during this period. For those who are going to take part in competitive exams, the transit of the Sun will prove to be auspicious. However, people of this zodiac will have to be a little careful about their father's health during this period.

Libra

After the Sun's transit in Gemini, you will get the full support of luck because the Sun God will transit in your house of fortune. Businessmen may have to travel long distances in communication with work and you can also get profits from this journey. Some people can also go on a religious journey with their family. People moving in the metaphysical field can have pleasant experiences at this time.

Scorpio

This time will prove to be favorable for students who want to study abroad. Do not do any kind of negligence in the workplace and keep pace with senior officers. A condition of advantages is being created in the occupation of import-export. On the other hand, owners of pharmacy companies can make good profits during this transit.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may face financial problems during the period of this Sun transit. The mind will also remain restless. The opposition side will dominate. Avoid lending money to anyone. Will actively participate in metaphysical functions and orphanages etc. and will do charity. Quick decisions taken and work done will be appreciated. On the strength of your energy, you will be able to overcome adverse situations easily.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives will need to work hard to complete every task due to the Sun transit. Work will be completed with excessive energy. Will be energetic. At the work level, every work will be seen quickly. Colleagues may get angry with you for giving you agility and speed. It will be necessary to maintain courage and confidence in the work area.

Aquarius

You will be able to express your feelings very well during this period due to the transit of the Sun. The people of this zodiac who are in love can see the warmth in their relationship. You can get a chance to spend a good time with your love partner, although minor squabbles will also happen during this time, this will only strengthen the relationship. Natives of this zodiac may have some concerns regarding the child side, to remove them you should talk to your parents or elders of the house.

Pisces

Health-related problems will go away. There will be possibilities for profit in the field of work as well. Do not be negligent in money transactions. Control expenses. Due to one reason or the other, there will be an atmosphere of discord in the family. Do not allow the condition of separatism to arise at such a time. Control your speech and do not make any work plan public until it is completed.

