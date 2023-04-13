Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sun Transit 2023: Effect on zodiac signs of Surya Gochar in Aries

Sun Transit 2023: In astrology, Sun is generally referred to as a dynamic planet with higher authority. This planet shows all the royal qualities. Without the grace of the Sun, the top positions in life cannot be achieved in terms of career. A strong Sun can provide all the necessary satisfaction in life, better health, and a powerful mind. If the Sun is in an auspicious position in a person's horoscope, then the person can get all the reputation and position in his career. A strong Sun can bestow all physical and mental pleasure to the zodiac signs. In Vedic astrology, Sun will transit in Aries on 14 April 2023. the Surya Gochar in Aries will be from 14 April 2023 to 15 May 2023. Know people of which zodiac signs have to be careful during this sun transit.

Aries

Sun transit will increase the self-confidence of Aries people. During this period you will be able to take big decisions. This transit will prove to be beneficial in terms of career. There is a chance of getting a new job designation. This period will prove to be very beneficial for businessmen. Talking about the economic side, this time can prove to be very nice for you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may face obstacles during this transit. On the economic side, the natives may have to face high levels of expenses. Sun is respecting the sixth house from the twelfth house, due to which there may be disputes in the family during this transit.

Gemini

Sun transit is expected to prove beneficial for Gemini people. During this, you will be happy and you will get success in every field. Will get better opportunities in the job. Your tough work will be appreciated in the field of work. Businessmen will earn more profit in less time. You can get a chance to go foreign. Your love life will be good during this period.

Cancer

This transit will bring great results for businessmen. During this time your business will gain momentum. Will also get financial benefits. Will be able to put up a tough fight with the rivals and emerge victorious. Financially, this transit will prove prosperous for you. There are chances of an increase in revenue. People trying for government jobs can get the achievement. The economic condition will be strong. Love life will be better.

Leo

Sun's transit in Aries will prove beneficial for Leo people. There are indications of promotion in a career. Apart from this, you will get wealth benefits. You can get an opportunity to go foreign. New opportunities can be found in careers. Chances of promotion are being created. There can be an increase in income. Will get full support of luck. Relationships with the partner will be sweet.

Virgo

In the field of career, the transit of the Sun in Aries will not be good for Virgo. The stress of work can be high and due to this, the native can make mistakes in his work due to negligence. Businessmen can experience both loss and profit. The people of this amount who do occupation may have to face more opposition. Some natives may suffer a loss due to enemies and to do so they should plan well in advance. Talking about the economic side, the situation of the Sun in Aries can cause more expenses and losses.

Libra

During this transit for the people of the Libra zodiac, you may have to be a little disappointed in terms of your career. There can be disturbances in the work and tension can also be high. Some natives may have to journey which may be unwanted and such travel may not be beneficial. The natives who are doing occupation may need to be alert in taking major decisions during this transit as there is a possibility of loss. There are chances of sudden cash loss during the journey.

Scorpio

In terms of career, the Sun's entry into Aries will prove beneficial for Scorpio people. During this, there will be progress in your work and you will get the full results of your hard work. During this, you will not face any kind of obstacle. Opportunities for an increase in income are being created. Natives preparing for competitive exams can get positive results.

Sagittarius

The people of Sagittarius can get new opportunities in their careers. This transit is likely to prove beneficial for businessmen. Natives doing business in partnership can make profits. The economic condition will be strong. There are signs of getting back the loaned money. During this time you will be full of energy and your health will be good.

Capricorn

This transit is not beneficial for Capricorns in the field of career. There may be more work tension during this transit and the natives may suffer more difficulties. Talking about the economic side, there will be an improvement in expenses. May have to face loss of money. Natives may have disputes with their life partners due to a lack of mutual understanding.

Aquarius

This transit of the Sun is likely to be auspicious for the people of Aquarius. During this time you can get new opportunities and it will prove beneficial for you. Businessmen can get good progress. You can earn good profits during the transit. Talking about the economic side, it will bring positive results for you. During this, you can earn good money. Health will be good.

Pisces

People of this zodiac can suddenly get money. Money lent to someone can be returned. You can invest in property anywhere. The profit of the people doing business will increase more than before. You can get a chance to go foreign. Will get full support from siblings.

Read More Astrology News