Sun Transit 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of Surya Gochar in Leo

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Effect of Sun Transit in Leo on zodiac signs

Sun Transit 2022: Sun is going to enter his original zodiac sign, Leo, after finishing the journey of Cancer on August 17. For one month in a year, Sun transits on his own zodiac sign, due to which all zodiac signs witness auspicious effects. It will transit in the Leo zodiac sign till the morning of September 17. After that, Sun will move to Virgo. Know how the 12 zodiac signs will experience the changes due to this transit.

Aries

The transit of the Sun in Leo is nothing less than a boon for Aries, especially for the students appearing in the competitive exams. This combination will be very auspicious for them. There will be a sudden success in research and creative work. If you want to apply for any kind of government service, then the effect will be favourable. However, there will be sadness in love matters. There will also be chances of making babies for the new couple.

Taurus

The effect of the Sun transit on Taurus will be very good, but due to some reason family differences and mental disturbance may have to be faced. Travel carefully to avoid vehicle accidents. You will be reflective of the health of the parents. Matters related to land and property will be in progress and even if you want to buy a house and vehicle, the transit will be beneficial.

Gemini

The influence of the Sun while transiting in Leo will bring you great fortune. With the help of your energy and leadership, you will easily conquer even the most difficult situations. Your work will be appreciated. Do not increase differences with family members. There will be religious and spiritual activities. Attempts made for service or citizenship in foreign companies will be prosperous.

Cancer

The Sun transit will cause you to face many ups and downs and uninvited results. Beware of health-related problems related to eyes, drug reactions, fire, and poison. The financial side will be strong by getting back the money given for a long time. Disputes related to family property will get resolved.

Leo

For Leos, the Sun God will make the prestige, position and dignity increase. In a matter related to politics, a big honour and award can be announced. Work-related to central or state government departments will be accomplished. If you want to apply for any kind of new tender, then the transit of the planet will be lucky. The result of planetary transit will be excellent for the students to study abroad as well.

Virgo

The effect of the Sun will be normal for the Virgo zodiac sign. Due to excessive running and excess expenditure, you may have to face a financial crisis. You will get the benefit of travelling abroad. The transit of the Sun will be beneficial for the people who are trying for service or citizenship in foreign countries. Pay attention to the health of your parents and be careful about your health-related problems.

Libra

The Sun will bring benefits for the Libra zodiac sign in every way. The means of income will increase as well as if you want to start a big business or sign a new contract, then the time will be kind to you. Your confidence will increase. For the new couples, there is a good yog for the birth of a child. There will be detachment in love-related matters. This time is not favourable for a love marriage.

Scorpio

The effect of the Sun transit in Leo is like a boon for the Scorpio zodiac sign. This transit will be completely successful for people who are making efforts in power and politics. The transit of the planet will also be favourable for the students who are entering the competitive exams. You will get more success in research and creative work. In the matters related to the court, there will be indications of the decision coming in your favour.

Sagittarius

The effect of the Sun will be very mixed for you. Work done would be appreciated. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. There may be obstacles in your work at times, but do not be discouraged. You will get success eventually. You will get the benefit of travelling abroad. The planetary transit will also be favourable for people trying for service and visas in foreign companies.

Capricorn

The influence of the Sun on Capricorn will cause many ups and downs and unforeseen consequences. Be careful about your health. Enemies may increase in the workplace. Do not declare any work until it is completed. Disputes over ancestral property may increase. There will be progression in prestige and position. Reputation in society can increase.

Aquarius

The influence of the Sun while transiting in Aquarius will make you face many bitter experiences. There will be a slight delay in matters related to marriage. There may be differences in married life. Avoid trading during this period. If you want to apply in the case of the Central or State Government, then the transit of the Sun will show favourable effects. You will get the support of power.

Pisces

The influence of the Sun on Pisces will be a blessing for you. If you want to start any big work or sign a new contract, then the Sun will be favourable. There will be success in the work related to court cases. There will be more rush. Due to excessive expenditure, you may have to face a financial crisis. If you work on keeping your plans secret, you will be more successful.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News