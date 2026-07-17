Sun-Rahu Shadashtak Yog begins; 4 zodiac signs may face career and health challenges for the next 30 days

New Delhi:

According to Hindu astrology, a Shadashtak Yog has formed between the Sun and Rahu from 16 July 2026. This planetary combination will remain in effect for 30 days before ending on 17 August 2026.

Astrological beliefs consider Shadashtak Yog to be an inauspicious period that can bring obstacles, health concerns and unexpected challenges. It is also believed that people who have this yog in their birth chart may face repeated struggles in life. As per astrology, the next 30 days could be particularly challenging for people born under four zodiac signs, especially in matters related to career and health.

4 zodiac signs that need to be careful during Shadashtak Yog

1. Taurus: Avoid conflicts at work

Astrology suggests that Shadashtak Yog may prove particularly difficult for Taurus natives. Career and health-related challenges are likely to require extra attention during this period.

There are also indications of disagreements with your boss, making it important to stay calm and think before speaking. Avoid getting involved in unnecessary arguments and exercise caution while dealing with financial transactions. This is also not considered a favourable time for making investments.

2. Gemini: Avoid starting new ventures

Gemini natives may experience several career-related hurdles over the next 30 days. Astrological predictions advise taking time before making important professional decisions, as hasty choices could result in significant losses.

Starting a new venture during this period is also considered unfavourable. Avoid rushing into investments and try to remain patient. Staying away from arguments and unnecessary conflicts is also advised.

3. Libra: Family tensions may rise

For Libra natives, this period may bring increased stress and emotional strain. You could find yourself worrying over issues that may not require much attention.

There may also be misunderstandings with your partner, while tensions within the family could affect the atmosphere at home. Health concerns may arise, and a sudden increase in workload is also possible. Astrological advice suggests staying away from unnecessary disputes.

4. Aquarius: Extra caution advised for 30 days

According to astrology, Shadashtak Yog could have a noticeable impact on the career and health of Aquarius natives over the coming month.

You may feel low in mood and there are indications of disagreements with people around you. Concentrating on work could become difficult, while the possibility of minor injuries also cannot be ruled out. Those who drive are advised to remain especially careful while on the road.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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