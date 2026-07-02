Venus-Ketu conjunction 2026 begins on July 4; 3 zodiac signs may enjoy Rajyog-like benefits

New Delhi:

On July 4, Venus moves into Leo, where Ketu is already present, bringing the two planets together in the same sign. According to Vedic astrology, this marks the beginning of a rare conjunction that will remain active until August 1. Astrologers believe this alignment can influence finances, career and overall prosperity for certain zodiac signs.

This planetary pairing is expected to bring noticeable shifts across different areas of life. For three zodiac signs in particular, these changes are likely to work in their favour, opening up opportunities, improving financial prospects and delivering results often linked with Rajyog-like benefits. Here's a closer look at who may gain the most.

3 zodiac signs that may benefit from Venus and Ketu conjunction

1. Taurus

For Taurus natives, the conjunction of Venus and Ketu is expected to bring positive financial developments.

According to astrology, your financial position may improve, while career-related opportunities could open new doors for growth. Hard work is likely to pay off, allowing you to earn well through your efforts.

Work pressure may reduce, giving you more room to focus on fresh ideas, especially if you are involved in business. There are also strong indications of securing a new job.

The period is considered favourable for business growth, and there are chances of sudden financial gains. Some natives may also see their dream of buying a house or vehicle come true.

2. Cancer

Cancer natives are also expected to benefit from this planetary conjunction.

Astrology suggests that obstacles affecting your career may gradually clear, making it easier to achieve success in new ventures. Your efforts are likely to produce encouraging results, and you may be entrusted with an important project.

Business owners could expand their operations, while job seekers may find an opportunity that matches their expectations.

The conjunction also indicates the possibility of a religious journey. Some people may recover from a long-standing health issue, while investments made during this period could generate healthy returns.

There is also a possibility of reconnecting with an old friend, which may prove beneficial.

3. Virgo

For Virgo natives, the conjunction of Venus and Ketu is considered especially auspicious.

According to astrology, this period may bring Rajyog-like comforts and a noticeable improvement in financial stability. Your bank balance could increase, while investments may deliver good returns.

You may also feel encouraged to begin a new venture. Some natives could fulfil their dream of purchasing a house.

The atmosphere at home is expected to remain pleasant, and there may be a family celebration or another auspicious occasion.

Astrology also indicates the possibility of overseas travel. Those with ancestral property may benefit financially during this period as well.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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