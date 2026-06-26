Venus-Ketu conjunction 2026: 3 zodiac signs may face relationship challenges in July

New Delhi:

July is set to bring an important planetary conjunction in Vedic astrology as Venus will enter Leo on July 4, where Ketu is already positioned. The coming together of these two planets is believed to influence different areas of life, particularly love, marriage and close relationships.

Venus is regarded as the planet of love, romance and harmony, while Ketu is associated with detachment and spiritual inclination. According to astrological beliefs, their conjunction may create misunderstandings, emotional distance and communication issues in relationships. Here are the three zodiac signs that are advised to remain extra cautious during this period.

3 zodiac signs that may face relationship challenges during the Venus-Ketu conjunction

1. Aries

For Aries natives, the Venus-Ketu conjunction will occur in the fifth house, which governs love and romance. According to astrological beliefs, this combination may create challenges in romantic relationships.

The influence of a third person could lead to misunderstandings or emotional distance. Instead of relying on others for advice, it may be better to resolve differences through open conversations with your partner, as involving outsiders could make matters worse.

Those who are married are also advised to be mindful of their words. Speaking less and listening more to your partner may help maintain harmony at home.

The conjunction is also believed to increase the possibility of damage to one's social reputation, making it important to act with care. As a remedy, chanting Venus mantras is considered beneficial.

2. Leo

Leo natives will experience the Venus-Ketu conjunction in their first house, making its influence more personal.

This period may bring mental stress, which could also affect personal relationships. Married couples may experience disagreements, and even small issues could develop into bigger arguments if not handled calmly.

Those in a relationship are advised to avoid judging their partner too quickly, as this may create unnecessary tension. The period also calls for extra attention to health, particularly issues related to the throat and stomach.

As a remedial measure, worshipping Lord Shiva is considered auspicious.

3. Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, Venus and Ketu will come together in the seventh house, which is associated with marriage and partnerships.

According to astrological beliefs, Ketu's influence in this house may create emotional distance between partners. Feelings of detachment could make you withdraw from family life, which in turn may lead your partner to develop misunderstandings about your intentions.

Those hoping for harmony in their love life are advised to set aside their ego and avoid forcing their opinions on their partner.

As a remedy, gifting something to your sister or mother is considered favourable during this period.

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