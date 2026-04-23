Shukra Gochar April 2026: Venus in Taurus to bring money, health and relationship concerns for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, Venus is often linked with comfort, relationships, and the softer side of life. Things that make life feel a bit easier. A bit more pleasant. When Venus shifts signs, that change tends to reflect in everyday experiences, sometimes subtly, sometimes a bit more noticeably.

This time, Venus has moved into Taurus on April 19 and will remain there until May 14. While this transit may bring ease and stability for some, it may not feel the same for everyone. For a few zodiac signs, this phase can bring rising expenses, health concerns, and the need to be a little more careful in both personal and professional spaces.

4 zodiac signs that may face challenges during this Venus transit

1. Aries: Rising expenses and relationship strain

For Aries, this Venus transit may bring mixed results, but finances could take a hit.

Expenses may rise suddenly and feel hard to control. There are also chances of debt increasing during this period. On the personal side, it is better to avoid arguments with your partner over small things. They can escalate quickly if ignored.

2. Virgo: Health concerns and emotional decisions

Virgo natives may need to pay closer attention to their health.

Issues related to skin or eyes may show up. Work life might feel slightly off balance, making it harder to stay aligned with responsibilities. If you are single, it is better to slow down in matters of love. Acting in a rush could lead to disappointment.

3. Sagittarius: Family tension and financial imbalance

For Sagittarius, this period points towards some unrest at home.

Family disagreements may surface. At the same time, your budget could go off track. Comfort at the workplace might also feel reduced, which can affect your overall mood. If you are travelling, keep an eye on your belongings.

4. Aquarius: Watch your words and social image

Aquarius natives will need to be careful with communication.

The way you speak could impact your social image. There may also be hidden opponents trying to affect your reputation. In relationships, a sense of doubt or mistrust may quietly build if things are not handled with care.

Simple remedies to manage Venus effects

There are a few simple practices often suggested to manage the effects of Venus.

Chant “Om Shum Shukraya Namah” 108 times daily

Donate curd, camphor, white clothes, or sugar on Fridays to someone in need

Keep your surroundings clean and use fragrance regularly

Show respect towards women and keep harmony with the women in your family, including your wife, mother, and sisters

This phase may feel uneven at times. But staying aware, and a little mindful, can make it easier to move through.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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