Shukra Gochar 2026: Venus entering Mrigashira Nakshatra may bring wealth and comfort for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, Venus is associated with luxury, beauty, relationships and material comfort. It is believed that a strong Venus in the birth chart can bring wealth, happiness and a comfortable lifestyle. That is why Venus-related transits are closely watched by many astrology followers.

Apart from zodiac changes, planetary movement through nakshatras is also considered important in Vedic astrology. On May 9, 2026 at 9:48 pm, Venus will enter the Mrigashira Nakshatra, ruled by Mars. Astrologers believe this Venus-Mars influence may bring positive changes for a few zodiac signs, especially in areas linked to money, relationships and career growth.

Venus transit in Mrigashira Nakshatra may favour these zodiac signs

Aries

For Aries signs, this Venus transit may bring an increase in income and financial comfort. There are chances of gains linked to money and luxury. New career opportunities may also appear for working professionals. Business owners could see profits rise, while previously stuck payments may finally return. Overall, this transit is considered highly favourable for Aries.

Taurus

Venus is the ruling planet of Taurus, which is why this nakshatra transit is expected to benefit Taurus signs strongly. Wealth, comfort and prosperity may increase during this phase. Financial stability could improve noticeably. There are also chances of success in important tasks and possible promotions in the workplace.

Libra

For Libra signs, this Venus movement may bring positive changes in love life and married life. Those discussing marriage could see relationships move forward. New sources of income may develop, and social respect may also grow. Libra signs may experience more comfort and lifestyle-related benefits. Business opportunities are likely to increase, while support from family members may boost confidence further.

Simple remedies believed to strengthen Venus

Worship Lord Shiva

Offer prayers to Shiva regularly. Many devotees especially offer water to the Shivling on Mondays to seek positive Venus-related blessings.

Donate white-coloured items

Donating white-coloured things on Fridays is considered शुभ in astrology. Common suggestions include curd, sugar and white clothes.

Chant the Venus mantra

Astrology followers believe chanting the Venus mantra daily may help strengthen Venus in the horoscope. The mantra mentioned is: “ॐ शुं शुक्राय नमः”

Focus on cleanliness

Clean surroundings and personal hygiene are considered important in Venus-related beliefs, as Venus is associated with beauty, balance and cleanliness.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Mahalaxmi Rajyog 2026: Mars and Moon conjunction in Aries may unlock wealth and opportunities for 4 signs