Shukra Gochar 2025: How Venus' transit before Karwa Chauth brings wealth to these 3 zodiacs Shukra Gochar 2025 will occur a day before Karwa Chauth. Know which zodiac signs will gain immense wealth and prosperity from Venus’s transit.

New Delhi:

The date of this year's Karwa Chauth celebration is October 10, 2025. Venus, the planet of riches and love, will shift its sign just one day prior. Astrology predicts that on October 9, at 10:55 a.m., Venus will move into Virgo, the lowest sign of the zodiac.

Venus's transit in Virgo will bring miraculous changes to the lives of some zodiac signs. Find out which zodiac signs will receive immense wealth and prosperity.

The financial condition of the Gemini people will improve

The transit of Venus will greatly benefit Gemini. Your financial situation will improve. Stuck tasks will begin to get completed. Relationships will become more harmonious. Business profits are possible. You will also reap significant benefits from investments.

The hard work of the Leo people will pay off

The transit of Venus will prove highly auspicious for Leos as well. Your financial situation will strengthen. Hard work will pay off. Unfinished tasks will be completed. New sources of income will open up during this period. This time seems to be very good for those planning investments or new ventures.

Aquarius sign people will make progress in their careers

This transit will also be special for Aquarius. It will open new avenues for career advancement. This time seems favourable for those looking to start a new job or business. The atmosphere at home will also be quite positive.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Jupiter transit 2025: Why Taurus and Leo should stay cautious this October