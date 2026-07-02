Saturn turns retrograde on July 27; 3 zodiac signs may face financial and career challenges

New Delhi:

Saturn will turn retrograde in Pisces on July 27, an important planetary movement in Vedic astrology that is believed to influence different zodiac signs in different ways. According to astrological beliefs, Saturn will remain retrograde until December 11, and during this period, some natives may experience greater challenges in areas such as finances, career and family life.

The retrograde phase is also expected to have a stronger impact on people already going through Shani Sade Sati. According to astrology, Aries, Aquarius and Pisces natives may need to stay especially cautious over the coming months. Here's what this transit could mean for these three zodiac signs.

3 zodiac signs that may be affected by Saturn retrograde

Aries

For Aries natives, Saturn's retrograde movement may bring delays and obstacles in important tasks.

Astrology suggests you could experience ups and downs in your career, while differences of opinion may also arise in your married life.

Aries is currently going through the first phase of Shani Sade Sati, making it important to stay patient and cautious during this period.

Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, the retrograde Saturn transit may affect financial stability.

You are advised to be extra careful while dealing with money, as carelessness could lead to losses. According to astrology, it is also better to avoid making fresh investments during this period.

Avoid taking decisions in haste. Aquarius natives are currently experiencing the third phase of Shani Sade Sati.

Pisces

Pisces natives are presently going through the second phase of Shani Sade Sati.

According to astrology, Saturn's retrograde movement may bring financial setbacks until December. You may also find that career progress does not match your expectations.

The transit is also believed to create unrest within the family, making patience and careful decision-making especially important.

How to reduce the effects of retrograde Saturn

According to astrological beliefs, devotees seeking Saturn's blessings can offer mustard oil to Lord Shani at a temple every Saturday.

Chanting the mantra "Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah" is also considered beneficial.

Another commonly suggested remedy is lighting a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree on Saturday evening.

Those seeking relief from the effects of Shani Sade Sati are also advised to worship Lord Hanuman.

What are the three phases of Shani Sade Sati?

Shani Sade Sati lasts for around seven and a half years and is calculated based on a person's Moon sign.

The period is divided into three phases.

According to astrology, the first phase is associated with financial challenges.

The second phase may bring fluctuations in business, finances and family life, while some people may also experience health-related difficulties.

During the third phase, astrology suggests that a person may struggle to enjoy material comforts and could experience a decline in authority or influence.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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