Saturn to turn retrograde in Pisces on July 27; career growth and financial gains likely for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

July will bring an important planetary event in Vedic astrology as Saturn is set to turn retrograde in Pisces. Astrologers consider Saturn's retrograde motion one of the most significant transits, believing that its effects can influence different areas of life, including career, finances and personal growth.

Saturn, often referred to as the planet of karma in Vedic astrology, will turn retrograde in Pisces on July 27, 2026. A retrograde motion refers to the apparent backward movement of a planet as seen from Earth. According to astrological beliefs, Saturn becomes particularly powerful during this phase, and its influence is considered especially favourable for a few zodiac signs.

4 zodiac signs that may benefit from Saturn retrograde

According to Vedic astrology, Saturn's retrograde movement could bring positive changes for the following four zodiac signs. While the effects may vary depending on an individual's birth chart, astrologers believe these natives may experience encouraging developments during this period.

Taurus

Taurus natives may receive Saturn's special blessings during this phase.

According to astrological beliefs, financial gains could strengthen your overall economic position. Your efforts at work may be recognised, improving the chances of a promotion. Some natives may also receive a new job offer.

Business owners could see an unexpected rise in profits, while those planning investments may find this period favourable.

Gemini

Saturn's retrograde motion is considered highly auspicious for Gemini natives.

Professionals may enjoy strong support from their seniors at the workplace, making it easier to move ahead with important responsibilities. Astrologers also believe this could be a favourable time to launch a new business.

The period may also bring an increase in income, while pending tasks that have been delayed for some time could finally be completed without major obstacles.

Libra

For Libra natives, Saturn turning retrograde is believed to bring encouraging signs.

According to astrological beliefs, you may achieve the kind of results you have been hoping for across different areas of life. Career prospects could improve significantly, while sudden financial gains may help ease money-related concerns.

The period may also bring greater recognition and respect in society.

Scorpio

Saturn's retrograde movement may introduce several positive changes for Scorpio natives.

Astrologers believe you could benefit from ancestral property, while your overall financial position may improve with an increase in wealth and prosperity.

Business owners may secure an important deal that could generate substantial profits in the future. As your finances become stronger, harmony and happiness within the family may also improve. Your health is also expected to remain stable during this period.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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