Shani Gochar 2026: These 3 zodiac signs will see big opportunities and growth Saturn’s major transit in 2026 (Shani Gochar) will open new paths of growth, stability and success for Aries, Sagittarius and Pisces. Astrologers predict strong support, progress and auspicious results.

In astrology, Saturn is considered one of the most powerful and influential planets. A strong Saturn in a horoscope promises progress, stability, and major achievements in life, whereas its weakness may make life feel tougher and more challenging. Come 2026, Saturn’s movement is due for a big shift, and this change is predicted to bring wonderful opportunities for three zodiac signs.

Astrologers say that on January 20, 2026, Shani Dev will enter Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra. On May 17, 2026, onwards, Saturn will start its journey into the Revati Nakshatra and continue until October 9, 2026, when it again comes back to Uttara Bhadrapada. On July 27, 2026, Saturn will be retrograde in Pisces, and it will become direct on December 11, 2026. While these planetary phases will have something in store for everyone, they will be highly auspicious for three zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs that benefit most from Saturn in 2026

1. Aries

Aries natives can look forward to a wonderful year. Career growth is highlighted, and business owners may find impressive gains. Support from seniors and influential people will help grow faster. Those working in government, administration or media will especially benefit. Even with the first phase of Sade Sati underway, 2026 still brings happy and positive results.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius shall receive the special blessings of Shani Dev throughout the year. A big project or deal may finally come through. Promising chances for foreign travel and new experiences are on the horizon. The love life looks warm and supportive, and your partner will stand by you in all your plans. Overall, it is a bright and lucky year for Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

The natives of Pisces can expect joyful moments in 2026. Family life will be comforting, with times full of good moments. Though you are passing through the second phase of Sade Sati, this year also brings progress, recognition, and respect. Colleagues and peers will appreciate your efforts, and your hard work will finally get noticed.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)