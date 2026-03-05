Shani Asta 2026: Saturn sets in March, relief for Sade Sati and Dhaiyya natives

New Delhi:

The giver of karma, Shani Dev, will be setting from March 13, 2026, to April 21, 2026. Certain signs of the zodiac will start to have good times as soon as Saturn sets. Those zodiac signs affected by Sade Sati or Dhaiyya will also find solace from Saturn's position. Let's identify these signs according to the zodiac.

Aries

The setting of Saturn appears to be extremely positive for Aries. Those born under this sign will find some relief from Saturn's Sade Sati. This will allow them to control their expenses, and their financial situation will gradually improve. Health issues will also begin to resolve. Success will be found in foreign affairs. Long-stalled projects will begin to materialise.

Scorpio

The setting of Saturn will be beneficial for Scorpios. Your confidence will increase, and pending tasks will be completed. You will experience tremendous progress in your job and business. There is a strong possibility of a promotion. A major business deal may be finalised.

Sagittarius

With Saturn's setting, Sagittarius people will find relief from Shani Dhaiyya. Pending tasks will be completed. There will be no shortage of money. Career growth will begin. Your work will be greatly appreciated at work.

Aquarius

The setting of Saturn will prove beneficial for Aquarius. They will experience relief from Sade Sati. Their financial situation will begin to improve. New avenues of income will open up during this time, and your hard work may yield full results. Property-related matters will bring significant benefits. There are also chances of significant gains in matters related to foreign affairs. You may consider purchasing a new property.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

