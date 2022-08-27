Shani Amavasya 2022: After 14 years, auspicious coincidence being formed; know its effects on zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Shani Amavasya

Shani Amavasya 2022: Today is Bhadrapada Amavasya. The new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada is called Bhadrapada Amavasya. This day has a lot of importance. This year Shani Amavasyatook place on Saturday i.e. 27th August. In such a situation, this day is called Shanishchari Amavasya. Shani Dev is currently in retrograde phase in Capricorn. Because of this Sade Sati is going on for the people of Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius. On the other hand, people of Gemini and Libra are troubled by Dhaiya (sitting in the fourth or eighth house). In such a situation, on the day of Shanishchari Amavasya, the people of these zodiac signs can end the problem by taking some measures.

New moon time

This Amavasya started from 12.24 pm on 26th August and will last till 1.47 pm on 27th August. After 14 years, an auspicious coincidence is being made on Shanishchari Amavasya. According to astrologers, 14 years ago on August 30, 2008, the sum of Shani Amavasya was formed in the month of Bhado. Therefore, in such a rare coincidence, worshiping Lord Shani will get special results.

You can get the blessings of Shani Dev by taking some easy steps. On the day of Shanishchari Amavasya, take mustard oil in a vessel and put a coin in it. See your reflection in this oil, then donate it to some poor or needy person. Also, light a mustard oil lamp under the Peepal tree that evening.

The people of the zodiac whose Saturn's half-century or dhaiya is going on and due to this they are very upset. He should offer mustard oil to Shani Dev on this day. Light a mustard oil lamp in front of them. Offer black urad dal and distribute the prasad made from it.

Read More Astrology News