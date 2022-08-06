Scorpio Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug- 14th Aug): Rough week as you will face a lot of drama at home. Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SCORPIO_._ASTROLOGY Scorpio zodiac sign

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): This new week will be mixed for the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign. They will get good news about the things that they have been waiting for, for a long time. However, a few things can become difficult to handle as they may involve your close ones. Just take care of yourself and never forget to be thankful in the end. Let’s know what astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla predicts for you.

He says you will achieve a personal goal that you have been secretly working on for a long time. Although announcing your achievement will have mixed results from your family, the win is so big you would not focus on the negative attention and the tantrums some of your family members show for not letting them know your plans sooner. Positive energies are mild for you this week when it comes to your relationships. This week is a rough week for you as you will face a lot of drama at home. The only positive thing in your life is your achievement this week. Your partner will help you get out of the drama. Appreciate their efforts even though you’re in a tough situation this week you must not forget to express your gratitude.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

