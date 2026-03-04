Holi Horoscope 2026: Saturn-Venus conjunction in Pisces may bring money and career gains for 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Holi usually arrives with colour, laughter and the occasional water balloon ambush. But in astrology circles, the festival this year comes with something else as well. A planetary alignment that many astrologers say could influence finances, relationships and opportunities for certain zodiac signs.

According to traditional astrological interpretations, Saturn and Venus are currently sitting together in Pisces. The sign itself is ruled by Jupiter and is often linked with sensitivity, imagination and deeper emotional awareness. When two major planets occupy this space at the same time, astrologers tend to pay attention. The belief is that the alignment could bring a wave of favourable shifts for some zodiac signs in the weeks ahead.

Saturn and Venus conjunction in Pisces: What it means in astrology

The planetary combination began forming when Venus moved into Pisces on March 2, 2026, after leaving Aquarius. Saturn was already there, holding its position. With both planets now sharing the same sign, the conjunction has taken shape. Astrologers say the alignment will remain active until March 25.

In astrological symbolism, Venus is associated with comfort, relationships, pleasure and material ease. Saturn carries a very different tone. It represents discipline, responsibility and long-term effort. When the two meet in the same sign, interpretations often revolve around balance. Rewards after patience. Growth that comes slowly but steadily.

For some zodiac signs, astrologers believe this period could show up as career progress, stronger finances or a calmer emotional landscape in personal life.

Zodiac signs that may benefit from the Saturn-Venus alignment

Not every sign experiences planetary alignments in the same way. Astrologers usually point to a few signs where the effects may feel more visible. In this case, Sagittarius, Libra and Gemini are often mentioned as the ones most likely to notice shifts during this phase.

Sagittarius: Financial improvement and new opportunities

For Sagittarius natives, the Saturn-Venus alignment in Pisces could bring encouraging developments in financial matters. Business prospects may widen slightly during this time. Deals connected to overseas markets or foreign collaborations could begin to move forward.

Personal relationships may also see improvement. Ongoing tensions with a partner or spouse could gradually ease, creating a more balanced atmosphere at home. Some interpretations even suggest the possibility of gains related to ancestral property.

Libra: Growth in finances and stability in relationships

Libra natives may experience a phase of financial strengthening during this period. Astrologers suggest that new ventures or business ideas launched now could show promising results.

Professional settings might also feel a bit easier to navigate. Support from colleagues or senior figures may increase. Business owners, in particular, could see steadier movement in their work. On the personal side, relationships are expected to remain calm and affectionate, with married life feeling more harmonious.

Gemini: Career momentum and travel possibilities

For Gemini, this planetary alignment may open doors related to career advancement. Fresh responsibilities could appear unexpectedly. Sometimes that is how progress begins. A new project, a promotion conversation, a role that demands sharper skills.

Travel is another possibility during this phase. Work-related trips, particularly those linked to expansion or new partnerships, may come into the picture. Financial matters could stabilise gradually, and the overall mood within the family may remain pleasant. There may even be cheerful updates connected to children or education.

Astrological predictions, of course, depend on individual birth charts and a variety of planetary factors. Still, for followers of Vedic astrology, the Saturn-Venus conjunction in Pisces between March 2 and March 25 is seen as a period worth watching. A moment when patience, timing and opportunity might quietly align.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.