Saturn Retrograde 2026 begins on 27 July; 5 zodiac signs could face career and financial setbacks

New Delhi:

Saturn is set to turn retrograde in Pisces on Monday, 27 July 2026, marking the beginning of a 138-day phase that will continue until 11 December 2026. In Vedic astrology, Saturn is associated with hard work, discipline, responsibility, justice, karma, structure and long-term outcomes. When the planet moves in retrograde, astrologers believe unresolved matters from the past often resurface, demanding attention.

According to astrology, Saturn's retrograde movement could bring career and business-related challenges for five zodiac signs, including Leo and Virgo. During this period, some plans may not work out as expected, while others could face financial pressure that may even lead to borrowing money. Here's a look at the zodiac signs that, according to astrological beliefs, may need to be more cautious during Saturn Retrograde 2026.

5 zodiac signs that may face challenges during Saturn Retrograde 2026

1. Gemini

According to astrology, Gemini natives may experience increased pressure at work during Saturn's retrograde phase. Work responsibilities could become more demanding, while seniors or managers may expect stronger performance. There may also be changes in your role or a review of your responsibilities.

This is not considered the right time to be careless at work. Instead, focus on correcting mistakes and improving your performance. Financially, it is advisable to avoid risky business decisions, impulsive purchases and quick-profit schemes.

2. Leo

Astrologers believe Leo natives should remain cautious about loans, tax-related matters, insurance, joint finances, hidden expenses and health-related costs during this period. If older financial issues have been ignored for a long time, they may resurface and create unexpected pressure.

Those involved in business are advised to stay away from questionable partnerships or unofficial deals. Keeping finances organised, staying transparent and maintaining a calm approach is considered beneficial during this phase.

3. Virgo

Virgo natives may encounter challenges related to business deals, contracts, clients and partnerships during Saturn's retrograde period. According to astrology, it is better to avoid fresh investments for now and concentrate on professional responsibilities.

Business owners are advised to carefully review every document before signing anything. Salaried professionals should stay away from office politics, avoid unnecessary arguments with colleagues and refrain from unnecessary financial transactions during this period.

4. Sagittarius

According to astrological beliefs, Sagittarius natives may experience pressure related to family responsibilities, business matters and issues involving home or property. Family needs or personal circumstances could influence important career decisions, making it essential to proceed carefully.

If you are planning to buy property or a vehicle, carry out home repairs or relocate, pay close attention to your documents. Business owners are also advised not to let family emotions influence financial decisions. Keep a close watch on your savings and avoid borrowing money unless absolutely necessary, as debt may create additional challenges.

5. Pisces

Saturn is currently positioned in Pisces and will begin its retrograde movement from this very sign. According to astrology, Pisces natives may feel stressed about their health, daily routine, work direction and self-confidence during this period.

Questions about long-term goals, career direction or professional responsibilities may arise. Avoid delays and confusion at work, and make sure you do not miss important deadlines. Astrologers also advise against making business decisions based on emotions or blind trust. Keeping proper financial records, maintaining discipline, getting enough sleep and following a practical plan are considered important throughout this phase.

What to avoid during Saturn Retrograde 2026

According to astrology, Saturn Retrograde is not considered the right time to take shortcuts, lie, spend carelessly, invest in risky ventures or leave paperwork unfinished. It is also advised to avoid being disrespectful towards elders or skilled workers.

Do not delay resolving issues related to taxes, loans, legal matters or contracts. Astrological beliefs suggest that neglecting responsibilities during Saturn's retrograde phase may bring additional challenges.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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