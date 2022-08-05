Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Stories related to the festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Raksha Bandhan festival means the day of the sacred relationship between brothers and sisters. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. This year Raksha Bandhan is on August 11. On this day sisters tie a thread of protection on the hand of their brother and brothers promise to protect them. The festival of Rakhi is a symbol of the undying love between brothers and sisters. The full moon of Shravan month is also known as Shravan Poornima or Kajari Poonam.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date

In the month of Shravan, the full moon date of Shukla Paksha will start at 10.38 am on Thursday, August 11. Purnima Tithi will last till 7:05 am on Friday, August 12. The festival of Rakshabandhan will be recognized on August 11.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Auspicious Time/ Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious time of tying Rakhi on 11 August 2022 will start from the morning itself. The right time to tie Rakhi on this day is 10:38 am to 9 pm. At this good time, you can tie rakhi on your brother's wrist. It is noteworthy that during this Abhijeet Muhurta will be from 12:06 pm to 12:57 pm and Amrit Kaal will be from 6:55 pm to 8:20 pm.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra time

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time: 08:51 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch time: 05:17 PM to 06:18 PM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha time: 06:18 PM to 08:00 PM

No auspicious work is done during Bhadra time, so it is not appropriate to tie rakhi in Bhadra. The festival of Raksha Bandhan, celebrated with blessings, is celebrated only at an auspicious time. So keep in mind the good time of tying Rakhi.

Rakshabandhan festival has special significance in Indian culture. On this day sisters tie, rakhi in the hands of their brothers, and brothers promise to protect their sister. Various mythological stories have been told about Raksha Bandhan in religious texts. Let us know how it started and who is related to it.

Krishna and Draupadi

In Tretayuga, before the Mahabharata war, Shri Krishna had raised the Sudarshan Chakra against King Shishupala, during which his hand was injured and bleeding started, then Draupadi tore a piece of her saree and tied it on his hand, in return Shri Krishna promised to protect Draupadi from every danger. Krishna had protected Draupadi by tying this raga at the time of Raga Haran, hence the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated.

Rakhi of Indra and Indrani

It is believed that once there was a war between asuras and gods in which demonic powers dominated. Their victory in the war was certainly considered. Indra's wife Indrani started to fret about her husband Indra, the king of the gods. So through worship, she made a powerful protective thread and tied it to Indra's wrist. It is said that after this, the gods won the war and from that day onwards Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the day of Sawan Purnima. However, this is the only instance in which the wife tied rakhi to her husband. But later in the Vedic period, this change came and the festival turned into a brother-sister relationship.

Queen Karnavati and Emperor Humayun

Queen Karnavati of Chittor sent a rakhi to Emperor Humayun to protect her kingdom from the invasion of Sultan Bahadur Shah of Gujarat and requested him to protect her. Humayun also accepted her Rakhi and left for Chittor with his soldiers to protect them all. But, before Humayun reached Chittor, Rani Karnavati committed suicide.

Goddess Lakshmi and King Bali

According to religious legends, when King Bali performed the Ashwamedha Yagya, Lord Vishnu took the form of a dwarf and asked King Bali to donate three feet of land. The king agreed to give three steps of land. As soon as the king said yes, Lord Vishnu increased in size and measured the whole earth in three steps, and gave half to King Bali. King Bali then asked Lord Vishnu for a boon that whenever I see God, I only see you. Every moment I wake up, I just want to see you. The Lord gave this boon to King Bali and started living with the king.

Goddess Lakshmi became worried as Lord Vishnu lived with the king and narrated the whole story to Naradji. Then Naradji told Goddess Lakshmi that you ask Lord Vishnu by making King Bali your brother. After listening to Naradji, goddess Lakshmi went to King Bali crying, then King Bali asked goddess Lakshmi why she was crying. The goddess said that she does not have any brothers. King Bali, listening to his mother's words, said that from today I am your brother. Then Goddess Lakshmi tied a rakhi to King Bali. It is believed that since then this holy festival of brothers and sisters is well-known.

