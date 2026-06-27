Rahu's transit into Dhanishta Nakshatra to form Angarak Yog; 3 zodiac signs need to be extra careful

New Delhi:

Rahu is set to enter the Dhanishta Nakshatra on June 30, an astrological transit that is believed to mark the beginning of the Angarak Yog. According to Vedic astrology, this planetary combination is considered intense and may bring challenges in areas such as finances, relationships and mental well-being for certain zodiac signs.

Astrologers believe the influence of this yog will remain active until December 2, 2026, as Rahu stays in Dhanishta Nakshatra during this period. Since Dhanishta is ruled by Mars, Rahu's presence in the constellation is said to create the Angarak Yog, prompting some zodiac signs to exercise extra caution while making important decisions over the coming months.

3 zodiac signs that should stay cautious during Angarak Yog

Rahu will enter Dhanishta Nakshatra on June 30, 2026, and remain there until December 2, 2026.

According to Vedic astrology, Dhanishta Nakshatra is ruled by Mars. The interaction between the energies of Rahu and Mars is believed to form the Angarak Yog, which is regarded as a powerful and intense planetary combination.

Astrologers suggest that during this period, the following three zodiac signs should avoid taking major decisions in haste and remain cautious in financial, personal and professional matters.

1. Aries

Aries natives are advised to be particularly careful with financial decisions during this period. If you are planning a major investment or preparing to enter a new business deal, it is believed to be wise to examine every aspect carefully before moving ahead. Decisions taken in haste may result in financial setbacks.

The period also calls for greater attention to health. Concerns related to a family member may add to stress, making patience and practical thinking especially important.

2. Scorpio

For Scorpio natives, this phase may bring increased mental pressure, according to astrological beliefs.

Those involved in business are advised to be extra cautious while dealing with financial transactions. Differences of opinion with colleagues may arise at the workplace, while unnecessary expenses could put pressure on your budget.

Avoiding high-risk investments and taking well-considered decisions is believed to be the better approach during this time.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives are also advised to remain careful in financial matters throughout this period.

Exercise caution before lending money or entering into any financial transaction. Professional responsibilities may increase, leading to additional mental pressure.

Astrologers also suggest being mindful of your words, as speaking impulsively could create misunderstandings in relationships. The period is believed to carry the possibility of poor investment decisions, financial losses and family disagreements, making careful planning especially important.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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