President Droupadi Murmu's Kundali has Raja Yoga; know all about her horoscope & personality

Droupadi Murmu has become the new President of the country defeating Yashwant Sinha at the polling on Monday in the Parliament where the Members of Parliament had cast their votes. She has become the first tribal President of India and the second woman in the post. Former Jharkhand Governor Murmu was the NDA candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda had proposed her name for the highest political position in the country. According to top astrologers, becoming the President of India was written in her fate. Let's have a closer look at her horoscope which mentions Raj Yoga in her kundali that brought her the prestigious win.

Droupadi Murmu​ Kundali

Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla says there are some Raja Yogas in the kundali (horoscope) of Droupadi Murmu which have made her successful in her life. In her birth chart, the main zodiac is Pisces and its lord is Jupiter, which is the house of the Guru. Jupiter is in the seventh house in her birth chart and the Lagna Yoga formed by it further forms Samsaptak Raj Yoga. This is sure to bring happiness to her political life.

He further says that the planet Mercury, which is situated in its own house i.e. in her fourth house, establishes Bhadra Raj Yoga which comes in the category of five great men and strengthens her personality. Because of this, she will be a famous and strong ruling personality. Children will give tremendous motivation to Droupadi Murmu to set goals and achieve them.

Droupadi Murmu​'s Personality

Droupadi Murmu is a sensitive and emotional person. The harsh realities of this world have a greater effect on her than others, and as a result, she loses some of the joy of life. Droupadi Murmu's nature is calm and this quality gives the impression of being strong and determined in the eyes of others. She does not say as much as she thinks and keeps weighing the pros and cons of the situation.

Droupadi Murmu is highly sympathetic, which makes her a good friend. She is loyal and patriotic and thus a first-class citizen.

Droupadi Murmu is brave and ambitious. She is not afraid to take risks and implement her plans, she is an extremely active person who inspires others to take action. Her method of acquiring knowledge is different from others, which makes the path of her education quite easy. Droupadi Murmu does not hold onto things for long and welcomes new changes in life. She does not let situations block her path to get education. Hence, she gets full support from her teachers who guide her

More about Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu started her political career in 1997 by winning the councillor election of Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She has worked as the Vice President of the Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the BJP. Along with this, she has also been a member of the National Executive of BJP's Adivasi Morcha. Murmu won twice on a BJP ticket in 2000 and 2009 from the Rairangpur seat in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha and became an MLA. She was a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for 9 years between 2000 and 2009.

She was made a minister in the Department of Commerce, Transport, and then in the Department of Fish and Animal Resources in the Biju Janata Dal and BJP coalition government in Odisha when Naveen Patnaik was CM between 2000–2004.

Droupadi Murmu became the 9th Governor of Jharkhand in May 2015. She was also the first woman governor of Jharkhand, from 2015 to 2021. She had replaced Syed Ahmed. She was administered the oath of office by the then Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Virendra Singh.

At the same time, she is also the first tribal to become the governor of any Indian state and now the President of the country.

