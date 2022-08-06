Pisces Weekly Horoscope (Aug 8 to Aug 14): You will gain profit in your business, know astrology prediction

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): This month has many auspicious and inauspicious yogas affecting the life of the Pisces zodiac sign. Know what this week has in store for you from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla.

He says you will feel extremely satisfied when it comes to your love life this week. Everything will work out exactly how you wanted it to be. The chance of getting good news regarding your love life is there. You might get an opportunity for some real adventure with your beloved. You would aim for a partner who holds a high position in society. Your reputation means everything to you and you shall find yourself satisfied with your and your partner’s status this week. You will gain a lot of profit in your business which will satisfy you for the week. You won’t need to do things that you hate in terms of work anymore. You will have the time, space, and affordability to follow your passion.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

