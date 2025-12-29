Pisces horoscope 2026: What the new year means for career, money and relationships Pisces horoscope 2026 focuses on long-term planning, spiritual growth and creative success, with key changes in career, love, health and finances through the year.

New Delhi:

For Pisces, the new year is a time for long-term planning, spiritual knowledge, and creativity. Jupiter and Neptune's influence will make artistic, innovative, and creative endeavours successful. Task completion will be challenging due to Saturn's Sade Sati.

There may occasionally be mental stress. It is possible to meet your soul mate between April and July. Let's now discover Pisces' comprehensive yearly horoscope.

Pisces career horoscope 2026: Growth with responsibility

Workload will be moderate in January-March. Recognition will be found in creative and artistic fields. Those involved in teaching, counselling, healing, and spiritual guidance will shine.

There are chances of changing jobs or getting a new project in April-June. During this time, there will be good opportunities for international collaboration and remote work.

July-October will bring leadership opportunities, but patience is essential in teamwork. Freelancers and businesspeople will see an increased workload.

In November and December, you will gain a distinct identity. Financial stability will strengthen. Clarity will emerge regarding your career direction.

These will be the challenges regarding a career

Overthinking can lead to missing opportunities.

Emotional decisions can lead to mistakes.

There will be more work pressure between July and October.

Pisces finance horoscope 2026: Stability with smart planning

Income will remain stable in January and March. Small financial gains are possible. Long-term planning will be beneficial.

Investing in property or vehicles will be auspicious in April-August. Partnership work will bring success.

Expenses may suddenly increase in September-October. Avoid risky investments.

Financial conditions will be good in November and December, and you will also be able to save money during this time.

You may suddenly have to spend more money on health.

Pisces health horoscope 2026: Mind over matter

The immune system may remain somewhat weak.

Energy levels will be good in January-May, but there is a chance of a minor cold.

Stress will persist in June and August, and you may experience a lack of sleep.

You will experience mental peace during September-December, and your health will be good during this time.

Pisces love horoscope 2026: Deeper bonds, spiritual connections

Emotional bonding will become stronger.

Spiritual connection will deepen relationships.

There is a possibility of finding your soulmate between April and July.

A creative or spiritual person will be attracted.

Misunderstandings are likely in February and March, so be patient during this time.

Confidence will increase after July.

Travel and spiritual activities will strengthen the bond.

You will get support from your brothers and sisters.

(About the author: Anil Kumar Thakkar is a well-known aromalogist of the country, who tells horoscopes and future based on your Moon sign, i.e. your date of birth.)