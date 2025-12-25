December 26, 2025 Panchang: Ravi Yoga, Panchak all day; shubh muhurat and Rahu Kaal

Several important astrological combinations are forming on December 26, 2025, giving the day its own significance in the Panchang. The day falls under the Shukla Paksha of Pausha month and remains under Panchak for the entire day, which is considered noteworthy in Panchang calculations.
On this day, Ravi Yoga is formed from 7:10 am till 9:00 am, while Siddhi Yoga remains active till 2 in the afternoon, after which Vyatipata Yoga begins. The Moon’s movement from Shatabhisha to Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra further adds to the day’s astrological importance. Let us take a look at the detailed Panchang and auspicious timings for December 26, 2025.
December 26, 2025 Panchang
- Date – Shashthi till 01:43 PM, thereafter Saptami
- Lunar Month – Pausha
- Fortnight (Paksha) – Shukla
- Vikram Samvat – 2082 Kalyukta
- Yoga – Siddhi till 02:01 PM, thereafter Vyatipata
- Nakshatra – Shatabhisha till 09:00 AM, thereafter Purva Bhadrapada
- Sunrise – 07:10 AM
- Sunset – 06:09 PM
Auspicious time for December 26, 2025 (December 26, 2025 Shubh Muhurat)
- Brahma Muhurat – 05:25 AM to 06:17 AM
- Morning Sandhya – 05:51 AM to 07:10 AM
- Abhijit Muhurat – 12:17 PM to 01:01 PM
- Vijaya Muhurat – 02:29 PM to 03:13 PM
- Twilight (Godhuli Muhurat) – 06:06 PM to 06:33 PM
- Evening Sandhya – 06:09 PM to 07:27 PM
- Amrit Kaal – 01:06 AM to 02:43 AM, December 27
- Nishita Muhurat – 12:13 AM to 01:05 AM, December 27
- Ravi Yoga – 07:10 AM to 09:00 AM
Rahu Kaal and inauspicious timings for December 26, 2025
- Rahu Kaal – 11:17 AM to 12:39 PM
- Yamaganda – 03:24 PM to 04:46 PM
- Adal Yoga – 07:10 AM to 09:00 AM
- Gulika Kaal – 08:32 AM to 09:54 AM
- Durmuhurat – 09:21 AM to 10:05 AM
- Varjya – 03:27 PM to 05:03 PM
- Panchak – Whole day
- Baana – Mrityu till 11:39 PM, thereafter Agni
Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.
