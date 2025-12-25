December 26, 2025 Panchang: Ravi Yoga, Panchak all day; shubh muhurat and Rahu Kaal December 26, 2025, Panchang highlights Ravi Yoga, all-day Panchak, shubh muhurat, Rahu Kaal, nakshatra change and important astrological timings for the day.

Several important astrological combinations are forming on December 26, 2025, giving the day its own significance in the Panchang. The day falls under the Shukla Paksha of Pausha month and remains under Panchak for the entire day, which is considered noteworthy in Panchang calculations.

On this day, Ravi Yoga is formed from 7:10 am till 9:00 am, while Siddhi Yoga remains active till 2 in the afternoon, after which Vyatipata Yoga begins. The Moon’s movement from Shatabhisha to Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra further adds to the day’s astrological importance. Let us take a look at the detailed Panchang and auspicious timings for December 26, 2025.

December 26, 2025 Panchang

Date – Shashthi till 01:43 PM, thereafter Saptami

Lunar Month – Pausha

Fortnight (Paksha) – Shukla

Vikram Samvat – 2082 Kalyukta

Yoga – Siddhi till 02:01 PM, thereafter Vyatipata

Nakshatra – Shatabhisha till 09:00 AM, thereafter Purva Bhadrapada

Sunrise – 07:10 AM

Sunset – 06:09 PM

Auspicious time for December 26, 2025 (December 26, 2025 Shubh Muhurat)

Brahma Muhurat – 05:25 AM to 06:17 AM

Morning Sandhya – 05:51 AM to 07:10 AM

Abhijit Muhurat – 12:17 PM to 01:01 PM

Vijaya Muhurat – 02:29 PM to 03:13 PM

Twilight (Godhuli Muhurat) – 06:06 PM to 06:33 PM

Evening Sandhya – 06:09 PM to 07:27 PM

Amrit Kaal – 01:06 AM to 02:43 AM, December 27

Nishita Muhurat – 12:13 AM to 01:05 AM, December 27

Ravi Yoga – 07:10 AM to 09:00 AM

Rahu Kaal and inauspicious timings for December 26, 2025

Rahu Kaal – 11:17 AM to 12:39 PM

Yamaganda – 03:24 PM to 04:46 PM

Adal Yoga – 07:10 AM to 09:00 AM

Gulika Kaal – 08:32 AM to 09:54 AM

Durmuhurat – 09:21 AM to 10:05 AM

Varjya – 03:27 PM to 05:03 PM

Panchak – Whole day

Baana – Mrityu till 11:39 PM, thereafter Agni

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

