Panchak in December 2025: Dates, Raj Panchak rules and what not to do Panchak will start on December 24 and end on December 29. Here’s what Panchak means, what not to do during this period and how Raj Panchak is different.

Panchak will start on December 24. On December 29, Panchak will last until 7:41 am. Let us inform you that the period of these five days is known as Panchak whenever the Moon travels through the nakshatras of Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revati.

For many activities, the five days of Panchak are forbidden. Since this Panchak begins on Wednesday, the Panchak that begins on December 24 is Raj Panchak. Let us know what you should not do during Panchak.

Works you should avoid during Panchak

1. New construction work

You should avoid starting new projects during Panchak. Especially, you should avoid laying the foundation of a house. Even roofing work is considered inauspicious during this time. Doing so could result in financial losses and family problems.

2. Avoid travelling

Travelling during Panchak is also considered inauspicious. Travelling southwards, in particular, can cause problems. Travelling southwards during Panchak poses the risk of accidents and financial loss.

3. Transactional work

You should also avoid any financial transactions during the five days of Panchak. Transacting large sums of money during this time could prove costly. Investing money could also result in losses. Especially during Chor Panchak (Panchak starting on Friday), you should be extremely cautious about financial matters. Also, avoid buying or selling land, houses, etc., during this period.

4. Bedroom-related activities to avoid during Panchak

You should also avoid bedroom-related activities during Panchak. Painting the walls, buying a new bed, or doing anything related to the bedroom should be avoided during this time. This could cause problems in your married life.

Types of Panchak and their effects

Raj Panchak - Panchaks starting on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday are considered free from defects. They are also known as Raj Panchak. After trying some remedies, some auspicious tasks can be undertaken during the Panchaks starting on these days. Government work, land worship, and vehicle purchases are considered appropriate during Raj Panchak.

Rog Panchak - The Panchak period that begins on Sunday is called Rog Panchak. The negative effects of this Panchak can cause mental distress. No auspicious work should be undertaken during this period.

Agni Panchak - The Panchak period that begins on Tuesday is called Agni Panchak. Auspicious activities are prohibited during this period. Work related to machinery, land, or construction should be avoided at all times during this time.

Thief Panchak - The Panchak period that begins on Friday is known as Thief Panchak. During this period, one should avoid business-related activities, financial matters, and travel.

Mrityu Panchak - The Panchak period that begins on Saturday is called Mrityu Panchak. You should avoid taking any risks during this time. Accidents are more likely during this time, so travel should also be avoided.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

