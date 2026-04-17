Panch Mahapurush Rajyog 2026: Venus in Taurus to drive growth and prosperity for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Astrology often comes down to timing. When a planet shifts position, especially into a sign it rules, things are believed to get a bit more intense. More noticeable. The effects, according to astrologers, tend to show up more clearly in everyday life.

Something along those lines is expected on April 19, 2026. Venus will move into its own sign, Taurus. This transition is said to form Malavya Yog, which is counted among the Panch Mahapurush Rajyogas. It is considered a strong and positive alignment, one that can help things fall into place and open up better opportunities.

Why Venus transit in Taurus 2026 is considered important

When a planet enters its own sign, it is believed to become more powerful. In this case, Venus in Taurus is expected to strengthen areas like wealth, relationships, comfort and overall growth. The formation of Malavya Rajyog is associated with positive outcomes, smoother progress, and improved chances in different aspects of life.

Taurus

Since this transit is happening in Taurus itself, the impact here is expected to be quite strong. Venus being the ruling planet adds to that. There are indications of financial gains and even new sources of income. Career growth opportunities may come up. Alongside that, there could be a noticeable shift in personality. More confidence, more presence. People may naturally feel drawn towards you.

Cancer

For Cancer, this transit could bring a shift in momentum. Things may start turning in your favour after April 19. Financial conditions are likely to improve. Social standing may get a boost as well. There are signs of progress in career. Relationships at the workplace, especially with seniors or bosses, could improve, which in turn supports growth.

Virgo

Malavya Rajyog is expected to bring steady positive changes here. Luck may play a stronger role during this period. Those connected to foreign work, or planning to move abroad, could find this time supportive. On the personal side, there may be good news from siblings or within the family. Financial stability is also likely to improve further.

Scorpio

This phase looks particularly favourable for married life. You may get to spend quality time with your partner, which strengthens the relationship. Comforts and luxuries could increase. There is also a chance of making a significant purchase, like a vehicle or an expensive item. In business, growth is indicated, along with the possibility of solid profits.

Capricorn

For Capricorn, this Venus transit may turn out beneficial in practical ways. You may be able to resolve ongoing issues through your own understanding and decision-making. Social reputation could improve. Career-wise, new opportunities may open up. Students are also likely to perform well in their studies.

Aquarius

This transit is expected to have a strong impact on love life for Aquarius. There may be more happiness in married life. You could see success in achieving your goals during this time. Desired outcomes may finally come through. Career progress is also indicated. Financial concerns may ease, which can bring a sense of relief and satisfaction.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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