New Year 2026 begins with Gajakesari Yoga: Promotions and job gains for these signs The first days of 2026 bring Gajakesari Yoga as Moon joins Jupiter, creating strong chances of promotion, job changes and career growth for select zodiac signs.

The planets' and constellations' movements make the first few days of 2026 quite significant. Gajkesari, an auspicious yoga, will also develop during this period. The Moon will move from Taurus into Gemini on January 2nd, where it will be in conjunction with Jupiter.

This conjunction could bring career benefits to two zodiac signs. Many job-related problems may also be resolved. In this article, we will provide information about these zodiac signs.

Gajakesari Yoga forms in January 2026: Who will benefit in career

1. Leo zodiac sign: Career growth and promotion chances

Gajakesari Yoga will form in the eleventh house of your zodiac sign, also known as the house of profit. Therefore, the first few days of the year could prove extremely auspicious for your career. Those who have been considering a job change for a long time may suddenly find one. Some natives of this zodiac sign also have the opportunity to receive a promotion.

You will have a good rapport with your colleagues at work, allowing you to complete pending tasks. Unemployed individuals of this zodiac sign are also expected to find employment. You will be clear about your goals. The time also seems favourable for those preparing for competitive exams.

2. Sagittarius zodiac sign: Job gains and business opportunities

Jupiter is the ruling planet of your zodiac sign and will form Gajakesari Yoga with the Moon in your seventh house. The seventh house represents partnerships, your social standing, and business relationships. The formation of Gajakesari Yoga will prove very auspicious for you. If you operate a partnership, you could experience significant financial gains. Some may consider starting their own business with their spouse.

Employed individuals born under this zodiac sign are likely to receive a sudden promotion, and their income may also increase. Unemployed individuals will receive new opportunities; you should be prepared to seize the opportunity. Positive changes may occur in your marital life, as well as your career.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)