Navratri 2023 Vastu Tips: What NOT to do in Puja room during chaitra navratri

Navratri 2023 Vastu Tips: Chaitra Navratri is a time for spiritual reflection and renewal, and one of the key ways to celebrate this time is by setting up a puja room in your home. However, the placement and design of the puja room can greatly impact the positive energy flow in your home. It's important to note that Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian system of architecture and design that focuses on the flow of energy in a space. According to Vastu expert and astrologer Dr. Pankaj Goel, a well-designed puja room can help create a positive energy flow in your home.

Firstly, it's important to choose the right location for your puja room. The ideal location for a puja room is in the northeast or east direction of your home. The northeast direction is believed to be the most auspicious direction as it is associated with spiritual growth and prosperity.

Secondly, the design of the puja room is also important. The puja room should be designed in a way that allows for a maximum flow of positive energy. The room should be clutter-free, clean and well-ventilated. The colors used in the room should be light and soothing. Avoid using dark or bright colors as they can be too stimulating and distracting.

Thirdly, the placement of the deities in the puja room is also important. According to Vastu Shastra, the main deity should be placed facing the east or the west direction. This ensures that the positive energy flow is maximized in the room. Additionally, it's important to keep the puja room well-lit as it helps to promote positivity and good energy flow.

Lastly, the puja room should be treated with utmost respect and devotion. It should be kept clean and well-maintained at all times. The space should be used solely for the purpose of puja and meditation, and should not be used for any other activities.

In conclusion, a puja room set up in your home during Navratri is a wonderful method to encourage good energy flow. You may make sure that the energy flow in your home is optimised and that you can take pleasure in a tranquil and harmonious setting by adhering to these Vastu suggestions for Navratri puja room. A well-designed puja room can promote spiritual development and wealth in your life, according to astrologer and Vastu expert Dr. Pankaj Goel.

