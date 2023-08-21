Nag Panchami 2023: Worship method according to zodiac sign and position of Rahu in your birth chart

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Nag Panchami 2023

Nag Panchami 2023: The festival, which is being celebrated today, is an annual occasion where Hindus worship snake deity. Nag Panchami is observed throughout India on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight in the month of Sravana. It is believed that worshiping Nag Devi on this day also brings blessings of Lord Shiva. In South India, on the Panchami, snakes are made from red sandalwood on wooden posts or idols of snakes of yellow or black colors of clay are made or bought and they are worshiped with milk.

In many houses, a place of worship is made by smearing ocher on the wall, then coal is rubbed in raw milk on that wall and the shape of a house is made from it and they are worshiped by making the shape of serpents inside it. Along with this, some people worship them by making the shape of a snake on both sides of the main door of the house with turmeric, with sandalwood ink or with cow dung.

Know Nag Panchami worship method according to zodiac sign & position of Rahu in your birth chart:

If Rahu is situated in the first box of your birth chart, that is, the Ascendant. So you should worship the snake in the east direction of the house. You should first worship Vasuki, then Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavata, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka and finally Dhananjaya in order. If Rahu is situated in the second column of your birth chart. So, you should worship the snake at the place where the east direction of the house meets the north. You should first worship Vasuki, then Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavata, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka and finally Dhananjaya in order. If Rahu is situated in the third box of your birth chart. So you should worship the snake in the north-east direction. You should first worship Vasuki, then Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavata, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka and finally Dhananjaya in order. If Rahu is situated in the fourth house of your birth chart. So you should worship the snake in the north direction of the house. You should first worship Vasuki, then Dhananjaya, Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavat, Dhritarashtra and finally Karkotaka in order. If located in the fifth column of your birth chart. So you should worship the snake on the northern side of the house where it touches the west. Worship Vasuki first, then Karkotaka, Dhananjaya, Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavat and finally Dhritarashtra. If Rahu is situated in the sixth box of your birth chart. So you should do Nag Puja at the place where the west direction of the house touches the north direction. Worship Vasuki first, then Karkotaka, Dhananjaya, Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavat and finally Dhritarashtra. If Rahu is situated in the seventh house of your birth chart. So you should worship the snake in the west direction of the house. Worship Vasuki first, then Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka, Dhananjaya, Takshak, Kaliya, Manibhadra and finally Airavat in order. If Rahu is situated in the eighth house of your birth chart. So you where the west wall of the house touches the south direction. Do snake worship there. Worship Vasuki first, then Airavat, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka, Dhananjaya, Takshak, Kaliya and finally Manibhadra in order. If Rahu is situated in the ninth box of your birth chart. So you worship the snake where the south direction touches the west. Worship Vasuki first, then Airavat, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka, Dhananjaya, Takshak, Kaliya and finally Manibhadra in order. If Rahu is situated in the tenth house of your birth chart. Therefore, on the day of tomorrow, you should do snake worship in the south direction of the house. Worship Vasuki first, then Manibhadra, Airavat, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka, Dhananjaya, Takshak and finally Kaliya in order. If Rahu is situated in the eleventh house of your birth chart. So you are the south direction of the house where it touches the east direction. Do snake worship there. Worship Vasuki first, then Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavata, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka, Dhananjaya and finally Takshak. If Rahu is situated in the twelfth house of your birth chart. So where you east direction of the house touches the south direction. Do snake worship there. You should first worship Vasuki, then in order Kaliya, Manibhadra, Airavat, Dhritarashtra, Karkotaka, Dhananjaya and finally Takshak.

