Mukesh Ambani blessed by elephant in viral pics from Tirupati temple, know its significance

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman, prayed at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Friday. In an image going viral on social media, Ambani was seen seeking blessings from an elephant. The animal's trunk was touched on Ambani's head as he bowed before it in obeisance. In the Hindu culture, there is a tradition of worshipping animals. However, many were left curious after the image of Ambani seeking the elephant's blessings went viral.

Why elephants are worshipped?

The elephant is worshipped as Lord Ganesha in the Hindu culture. The elephant is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. It is considered sacred with a connection to divinity and in ancient times was treated as a part of the extended family. Elephants are reared in South Indian temples as part of the worship rituals. In the Tirupati temple that Ambani prayed at, elephants are reared for worship. They are fed by the temple authorities and as a ritual, Ambani also fed and sought the majestic animal's blessings.

Mukesh Ambani makes a generous donation at Tirupati temple

Mukesh Ambani on Friday made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, a temple official said. Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours of Friday.

After worship, Ambani handed over a cheque for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine, the official said.

After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara in the inner sanctum by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the TTD official said.

Before leaving the hills, Ambani fed the elephants at the temple, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

