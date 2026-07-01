Moon enters Saturn-ruled Capricorn on July 1; financial ups and downs likely for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

The Moon will change signs on July 1, moving out of Sagittarius and entering Capricorn, a sign ruled by Saturn. In Vedic astrology, the Moon and Saturn are considered to have an inimical relationship, which is why this planetary transit is believed to bring mixed or challenging results for some zodiac signs.

According to astrological beliefs, this shift could lead to financial ups and downs for a few natives while also demanding greater caution in career-related matters. Here are the three zodiac signs that may need to stay a little more alert after the Moon enters Capricorn.

Gemini

For Gemini natives, the Moon will transit the eighth house. According to astrology, the Moon's placement in Saturn's sign may trigger unexpected expenses, forcing you to spend money even if you had not planned to.

Preparing a proper budget and keeping a close watch on your finances is advised during this period. Some people may also have to spend on their vehicle or household items.

At work, staying away from office politics could help you achieve better results. As a remedy, Gemini natives are advised to chant mantras dedicated to the Moon.

Leo

For Leo natives, the Moon will move into the sixth house.

This transit may strengthen the position of rivals, making it important to stay cautious around competitors. You are also advised not to share confidential matters related to work, as doing so could create problems later.

Astrology also suggests keeping a distance from friends who criticise you behind your back, as such relationships could lead to financial losses as well as wasted time.

As a remedy, Leo natives are advised to worship Lord Shiva.

Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, the Moon will transit the twelfth house, which is traditionally associated with losses.

Because of this, extra care is advised in financial matters. Avoid making hasty decisions involving money and think carefully before lending or borrowing.

It is also considered favourable to avoid making fresh investments during the first few days of July.

At the workplace, you may need to be extra careful with your responsibilities, as carelessness could affect your professional image.

As a remedy, Aquarius natives are advised to offer water to the Shivling.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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