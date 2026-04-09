Vaidhriti Yog 2026: Sun and Moon positions hint at challenges for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Planetary shifts are often seen as routine in astrology. But sometimes, a particular alignment stands out. Not because of excitement, but because of the caution it brings along.

April 2026 is one such period. A major solar transition is happening, and along with it, a specific yog is forming that is generally considered unfavourable. So the tone here is a bit different. More about staying aware.

Sun transit in Aries and Vaidhriti Yog

According to the Hindu calendar, on April 14, 2026, the Sun will move from Pisces into Aries. This transition is known as Mesh Sankranti.

At the same time, due to the positioning of the Sun and the Moon, Vaidhriti Yog will form. In astrology, this yoga is regarded as unfavorable and is believed to bring unexpected events, conflicts, and potential financial losses.

3 zodiac signs that need to stay cautious

While the impact may be felt across signs, three in particular are advised to be more careful during this phase.

1. Aries: Financial caution and mental stress

The Sun is entering your own sign, which increases the intensity of this yog for you.

Avoid making financial investments, as there are indications of losses

Mental stress, headaches, and sleep issues may show up

Be mindful of your speech to avoid conflicts with close ones

2. Cancer: Be patient and avoid risky decisions

For Cancer natives, this phase may test patience.

Avoid risky financial dealings or shortcuts for quick money

Differences with colleagues may arise at work

Be extra careful while driving, as there are chances of minor injuries or accidents

3. Sagittarius: Challenges in work and relationships

Sagittarius natives may feel a bit out of sync during this time.

Career-related challenges and lack of coordination may occur

It is better to pause new plans for now

Differences with parents may increase

Ignoring advice from others could affect your social image

Simple remedies to reduce negative effects

If your sign is listed above, there is no need to panic. Astrology also suggests a few simple remedies to help balance things out.

Perform Shivling abhishek with milk or Gangajal at a temple

Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” or the Mahamrityunjaya mantra 108 times

Recite Hanuman Chalisa, especially as the day falls on a Tuesday

Wearing a five-faced Rudraksha is believed to help with mental calm

The idea is not to overthink it. Just stay a bit mindful, take things slow, and avoid impulsive decisions during this phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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