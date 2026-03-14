Mercury becomes direct on March 25: Golden phase may begin for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

In astrology, planetary movements are often linked with changes in mood, thinking patterns and everyday decisions. When a planet alters its motion or direction, astrologers believe it can subtly influence how people communicate, plan and respond to opportunities.

One such shift is expected on March 25, 2026, when Mercury will change its direction and become direct (Dakshinmargi) according to astrological interpretations. Mercury is associated with intelligence, speech, business and communication. Because of this connection, its movement is often linked with areas like career progress, decision making and financial planning.

Why Mercury is considered important in astrology

Mercury is often referred to as the “prince among planets” in Vedic astrology. The planet symbolises intellect, analytical ability, education and communication skills. It also governs areas such as:

Logic and reasoning

Writing and learning

Business and trade

Communication and networking

Mercury rules the zodiac signs Gemini and Virgo. Astrologically, it is considered one of the fastest moving planets after the Moon, which is why it is sometimes described as a swift moving planet. When Mercury shifts its direction, astrologers believe it may influence how clearly people think, how they express ideas and how business activities unfold.

Mercury’s direction change may favour certain zodiac signs

According to astrological interpretations, the change in Mercury’s motion on March 25, 2026 could bring favourable developments for a few zodiac signs, particularly in areas related to work, communication and financial matters.

Aries may experience stronger career momentum

For people born under Aries, this shift may bring a noticeable improvement in clarity of thought. During this phase, Aries individuals may find themselves approaching situations more practically. Decisions related to work and career could become easier to manage.

Business owners might come across new opportunities, and tasks that were previously delayed may finally start moving forward. Those working in fields such as:

Media

Education

Writing

Communication related professions

could see encouraging developments. There may also be gradual improvements in financial stability and public recognition.

Gemini may see growth in reputation and opportunities

Gemini, which is ruled by Mercury itself, may experience the effects of this planetary shift more strongly. After March 25, many Gemini individuals could notice a rise in confidence and renewed motivation. Decision making abilities may feel sharper, which could help in professional settings.

New contacts or partnerships may form in business environments. These connections could turn beneficial over time. Students, particularly those preparing for competitive examinations, may also find this period supportive for learning and focus. Overall, there are indications of improved reputation and recognition.

Virgo may see financial and professional improvements

Virgo is another sign ruled by Mercury, which means the planet’s movement often has a noticeable influence on it. After March 25, 2026, Virgo individuals may find it easier to work in a structured and organised way. Planning and executing tasks could become smoother.

Professionally, there may be opportunities to take on new responsibilities. Business decisions made carefully during this period may bring financial gains. People involved in fields such as:

Research

Education

Writing

Analytical professions

could find this phase particularly productive. Astrological interpretations also suggest the possibility of gradual improvement in financial conditions.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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