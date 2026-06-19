Mercury-Saturn Navpancham Yog: 3 zodiac signs may see career growth, financial gains and good fortune

New Delhi:

Navpancham Yog is considered one of the favourable combinations in Vedic astrology. This auspicious planetary alignment is set to form on June 22, when Mercury and Saturn come into a special relationship with each other.

The yoga will be created as Mercury moves out of Gemini and enters Cancer, while Saturn continues its transit through Pisces. With the two planets positioned in the fifth and ninth houses from one another, Navpancham Yog will be formed. According to astrological beliefs, this alignment could bring positive developments in areas such as career, finances and family life for certain zodiac signs.

3 zodiac signs that may benefit from Navpancham Yog

Astrologers believe the following three zodiac signs could experience favourable results while this yoga remains active.

1. Taurus

For Taurus natives, the formation of Navpancham Yog may prove especially rewarding.

The period could bring happiness in family life along with fresh opportunities for professional growth. Efforts made in recent months to improve or change your career path may finally begin to deliver the results you were hoping for.

Business owners may see their plans move forward successfully, while financial gains are also considered possible. Those involved in businesses connected to overseas markets or international dealings could receive encouraging news or achieve an important milestone.

From a health perspective as well, the period is expected to remain largely positive.

2. Gemini

Mercury will transit through your second house, which is associated with wealth and finances, while Saturn will remain in your tenth house of career and profession.

Because of this planetary placement, astrologers believe luck may work in your favour during this period. Financial gains are considered likely, particularly through investments such as property or the stock market.

Career-related plans that have been in the works for some time may begin to take shape. Some Gemini natives could also receive unexpected opportunities to switch jobs or explore a new professional direction.

The period may also create opportunities to spend quality time with family members and strengthen personal relationships.

3. Scorpio

For Scorpio natives, Navpancham Yog is also expected to bring encouraging results.

Unexpected financial gains may come your way, according to astrological predictions. Investments made in the past could start generating favourable returns, helping improve your overall financial position.

The period may also bring greater recognition in social circles. Those working in politics, public service or social work could find that their efforts begin to receive appreciation and visibility.

Tasks that have been delayed or stuck for a long time may finally move forward. There are also indications that some natives could participate in an auspicious family event or celebration.

Positive news from the children's side of the family is considered another possibility during this phase.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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