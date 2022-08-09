Mars Transit In Taurus on 10 August 2022: Mangal Gochar is inauspicious for THESE zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative image

Mars Transit In Taurus on 10 August 2022: Whenever there is a transit of planets, it affects the lives of people. On August 10, Mars is going to transit in Taurus, in such a situation, the conjunction of Mars with Rahu is coming to an end and the entry of Venus in the sign will stir people's lives in unexpected ways. While the transit of Mars will give auspicious results for some zodiac signs, it will prove to be inauspicious for others.

Mars is considered to be the element of fire. It is the planet of enthusiasm, valor, strength and passion. Mars will transit in Taurus on the night of August 10 at 9:43 pm. Know what will be the effect of this transit on you based on your zodiac sign:

Aries

The transit of Mars will bring troubles for the people of Aries. You will have to face difficulties in many areas of life. During this, keep control of your expenses or else your budget may get spoiled. The time is very good for students and trave.

Taurus

The transit of Mars is very beneficial for Taurus. Mars is transiting in your zodiac and Mars will be in your life as well. You will get success in business as well as job, all your stalled work will be completed. If any dispute is going on in the court, it will end and your enemies will be destroyed.

Gemini

On August 10, the transit of Mars will have a bad effect on the people of Gemini. Health will be affected, while if you are doing partnership work, then you may also have to face problems.

Cancer

The effect of the transit will be very auspicious in the life of Cancer natives. If you are looking for a job, you will get a new job. If no government work is being done, then that too will be done at this time. Your work in the office will be appreciated and you will be promoted. Money shortage will go away.

Leo

The transit of planets is also very auspicious for the people of Leo zodiac, your financial condition will be good, there will be profit in business and if you are thinking of investing money somewhere, then you can do it.

Sagittarius

Money will rain on the people of Sagittarius, you will work hard and you will also get results. You will get success with your hard work and the time to come will be even better for you.

Libra

The people of Libra zodiac will also have to face challenges due to Mars transit, be careful while driving, and keep control on your speech or else you may get into trouble. During this time some unfavorable events can also happen in life.

Read More Astrology News