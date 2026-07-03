Mars enters Rohini Nakshatra on July 5; career growth and financial gains likely for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Mars, regarded as the commander of the planets in Vedic astrology, is set to enter the Rohini Nakshatra on July 5, 2026 at 12:01 am. The planet will remain in this lunar mansion until July 24, after which it will move into Mrigashira Nakshatra.

Astrological beliefs suggest that Mars' transit into Rohini could prove especially favourable for a few zodiac signs. During this period, these natives may experience a boost in confidence, energy and courage, along with encouraging developments in their careers, finances and business ventures. Here's a look at the signs expected to benefit the most.

Aries

Mars' entry into Rohini Nakshatra is expected to bring positive results for Aries natives. Confidence is likely to grow, and long-pending tasks may finally move towards completion.

Financial conditions could improve, and those planning to start something new may find this a favourable time to do so. Support from parents is also indicated. There are chances of gaining from ancestral property, while those looking for a new job may come across promising opportunities.

Cancer

For Cancer natives, this Nakshatra transit of Mars is considered beneficial, particularly in financial matters.

Investments may generate strong returns, while income is expected to improve. Success is indicated in the work you take up, making this a suitable period to begin new projects. There are also chances of benefiting from ancestral property, expanding a business and completing pending work.

Virgo

Virgo natives may see encouraging progress in their careers during this transit.

Financial stability is expected to improve, and social recognition could increase. Those involved in legal matters may achieve favourable outcomes. Support from a spouse is also indicated, while pending work may finally be completed. There are chances of clearing an old debt, and unexpected financial gains are also possible.

Capricorn

Mars' transit into Rohini Nakshatra is expected to bring career-related opportunities for Capricorn natives.

Those searching for a new job may find success during this period. Business expansion is also indicated, while returns from an earlier investment could prove rewarding. There are chances of recovering money that has been stuck for some time. However, natives are advised to remain cautious about their health.

Remedies to strengthen Mars

According to astrological beliefs, those wishing to strengthen the influence of Mars should worship Lord Hanuman every Tuesday and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

It is also believed that offering jasmine oil and vermilion to Lord Hanuman at a Hanuman temple on Tuesdays may help reduce the effects of Mangal Dosha.

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