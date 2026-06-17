Mangal Gochar 2026: Mars transit in Taurus may bring career growth and financial gains for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Mars is set to leave Aries and enter Taurus on June 21, a planetary shift that astrologers believe could bring noticeable changes for several zodiac signs. Known as the commander of the planets in Vedic astrology, Mars is associated with energy, action, ambition and determination.

As Mars changes signs, some natives may see new opportunities emerge in their professional and financial lives. According to astrological predictions, four zodiac signs in particular could benefit from this transit through career growth, financial gains and personal progress.

4 zodiac signs that may benefit from Mars' transit into Taurus

Aries

For Aries natives, Mars, the ruling planet of the sign, will move into the second house, which is associated with wealth and finances.

This transit could open the door to financial growth and encourage you to explore new ways of earning money. Some people may start working on fresh business ideas, while others could consider launching a venture alongside their regular job.

Working professionals may also see an increase in income. The period appears favourable for students as well, with Mars potentially supporting success in education and academic pursuits.

Leo

For Leo natives, Mars will transit through the tenth house, often linked with career, achievements and professional life.

This placement may help fulfil some long-pending ambitions. Work-related travel could prove productive and deliver positive results.

Some people may secure jobs in government-related sectors, while those hoping to switch careers or change jobs may also find opportunities coming their way.

Investors, particularly those involved in the stock market, could benefit from favourable returns during this period.

Capricorn

Students belonging to Capricorn may experience positive developments in the field of education as Mars changes signs.

Improved focus and concentration could make it easier to understand subjects that previously felt challenging. Career-wise, careful planning and a well-thought-out strategy may help you move forward confidently.

Some natives could also receive opportunities to move into higher positions. Financially, the transit is expected to remain supportive and may bring gains in different areas.

Pisces

Mars will transit through the third house for Pisces natives, a placement often associated with courage, communication and initiative.

The presence of Mars here may boost your energy levels and help you complete tasks that have been pending for a long time.

Some people may also find success in efforts related to foreign travel. Growth in savings and accumulated wealth is indicated during this period.

With confidence likely to rise, Pisces natives may gain recognition both socially and professionally, helping them make progress in multiple areas of life.​

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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