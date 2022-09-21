Love and Relationship Horoscope, September 21: Gemini and Taurus' will resolve marriage problems

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Love and Relationship Horoscope Today, September 21: Wednesday is the Ekadashi date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Gemini will try to solve the issues in their marriage, whereas Taurus will let their families know about their relationship. Libra, on the other hand, will try to make improvements in their relations with others. Know more from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 16 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Your day is going to be mixed. Lovemates will make a plan to go for a walk today. Mutual harmony will remain in married life. Housewives of this zodiac will take some concrete steps to improve the condition of their house.

Taurus

You will have a great day. New friends will be made in college, which will make a good rapport. The arrival of a relative in the house will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with the family members, the housemates will take some time to propose.

Gemini

Your day is going to be happy. Will go on a trip with your family, where you will enjoy yourself a lot. The ongoing tussle in married life will end, and the relationship with the spouse will become strong.

Cancer

Your day will be favourable for you. Your love-relationship will be strong. You may get sudden monetary gains in business. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Today you will make some changes in your lifestyle. These changes will be beneficial for you.

Leo

Your day is about to bring new changes. Your behaviour among people will be appreciated. Will make plans to go somewhere with family in the evening. This will keep the sweetness in the relationship. Take blessings of your parents, all your troubles will go away.

Virgo

Your day will remain pleasant. There may be a function at your home. Family atmosphere will be busy.

Libra

Your day is going to be profitable. There is a possibility of a friend coming at home suddenly. The happiness and prosperity of the house will be fine. Today you can try to improve your relationship. Mothers will teach discipline to make their children better.

Scorpio

Your day has brought auspicious signs for you. You will understand the responsibilities of the family better, which will end the tension between the parents. Your time will be spent having fun.

Sagittarius

You will have a wonderful day. Relations with siblings will strengthen. New consciousness will be infused in your relationships. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals. Today someone can ask you for help. You will not disappoint them. Today you can take many big decisions for some work

Capricorn

Your day will start with a calm mind. You will feel proud of the great success of your child. You will get relief by going to the religious place with the office staff. Your restraint will help you to survive in adverse situations.

Aquarius

Your day will start with new hopes. Lovemates will try to explain their relationship to the family members.

Pisces

Today has brought new happiness to your family. A new guest may come to your house, whose presence will create a festive atmosphere in the house. Your time will pass with fun.

