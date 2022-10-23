Love and Relationship Horoscope, October 23: On Dhanteras, Leo can take the next step in their relationship

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Love horoscope for October 23

Love and Relationship Horoscope, October 23: The personal life of all zodiac signs is affected by the movement of the stars. On the auspicious occasion of Dhnateras, when Hindus will be gearing up to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha at their homes, know how the day will be for people of all zodiac signs and how their love life can blossom.

Aries

Your day will be special for you. The resentment of married relationships will end today.

Taurus

You will make your married life special. Mentally, you can think more about something. You can plan to eat in a restaurant today.

Gemini

There will be harmony in family life. You will get great news from the child side.

Leo

If the talk of your relationship is going on somewhere, then you may receive a piece of good news.

Read: Aaj Ka Panchang 23 October: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Sagittarius

Happiness and prosperity will increase in the environment of your home. You will meet some special people in the family.

Capricorn

The progress of the child side will increase enthusiasm in the house. Harmony will increase in the marital relationship. You will do something special for your partner, which will increase the sweetness in the relationship.

Read: Horoscope Today, October 23: On Dhanteras, Cancer, Libra and Scorpios will make big profits

Pisces

You will enjoy yourself a lot at a friend's birthday party. You will also meet old friends as well. You can buy some new stuff.

Read More Astrology News