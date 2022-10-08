Love and Relationship Horoscope, Oct 8: Aquarius and Sagittarius will spend time with their partners

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Love and Relationship​ Horoscope Today, October 8: Today is the Chaturdarshi date and Saturday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. As per astrological predictions, it seems like Gemini, Aquarius and Sagittarius will have a great day with their partners. Taurus too will prosper in their marital relationship. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash about how today's day will be for you according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will be happy with the progress of your life partner. Read Hanuman Chalisa, your financial condition will be strong.

Taurus

Today your day will be favourable. You will get the support of family members. Some of your friends will prove helpful. Sweetness will remain in marital relations.

Gemini

Today your day will be profitable. Your confidence will increase. You will go to a family function. Your confidence will remain high.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. You will become more emotional about your relationship with your spouse. You should keep control on your expenses, otherwise, there may be ups and downs in the financial situation. Offer kheer to Hanuman ji, relations with everyone will be better.

Leo

Today your day will start well. You will be successful in completing household work. You will get the blessings of your parents. You are expected to meet an old friend, whom you will get an opportunity to help. Spouse will respect your feelings. You will make a new friend, with whom friendship will last for a long time.

Virgo

You will have a good day. There will be mutual harmony with all the members of the family. Your inclination towards spirituality will be more. Whatever work you try to do, you will get good success in that work.

Libra

The day has brought new happiness for your family. You will make a plan to go out with friends. You will be able to make an impact on others, you need to control your anger. Some people around may oppose you. You are likely to get success in serious conversations.

Scorpio

Your day will be profitable. Family ties will be strong. There will be some good news from the child side. Lovemates will go for dinner today, sweetness will increase in the relationship. Offer laddus to Lord Vishnu, all the work will be seen being done.

Sagittarius

Today you will get full support of luck. New sources of income will be created. Spouse will appreciate you a lot. With the arrival of guests in the evening, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Capricorn

Today will be favorable for you. Your wishes will be fulfilled. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Health will be better than before.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will meet someone who will help you in the coming days. You will be able to create harmony in family relationships. Light a lamp of jasmine oil in the temple, the support of other people will continue in life.

Pisces

Today your day will start with new hopes. The members of the house will get support in doing family chores. Refrain from sharing personal problems with your friends. Due to the wrong statement of some people, your problem will increase a bit, with time everything will be fine. Donate lentils in the temple, success will kiss your feet.

