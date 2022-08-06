Leo Weekly Horoscope Aug 8 to Aug 14: Love life will be troubling, things can get overwhelming

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative image

Leo Weekly Horoscope Aug 8 to Aug 14: The second week of August is a mixed bag for the people with Leo as their zodiac sign. As per the astrological predictions, you will be confident and forcing on work will be easier. However, your personal life not remain smooth. There could be some troubles and conflict. Know more details about your week by astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla;

He says you will be able to get through things that you were stuck at for a long time this week. It will be easy to focus on work and the new prospect this week as the energies are aligned in your favour a lot this week. Learn what works for you in calming your energies. This newfound confidence will keep you happy throughout the week. Your love life might be troublesome for you. Some unexpected negative behaviour from your partner might tick you off at the beginning of this week. You might also get slightly overwhelmed but don’t lose your focus. Overthinking about the future will harm your current projects.

Read astrological predictions of all the 12 zodiac signs here

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News