Ketu Nakshatra Gochar: Ketu enters Magha Nakshatra on April 20, 4 zodiac signs set for major gains

New Delhi:

There is always something about planetary movements that gets people curious. Especially when it comes to shadow planets like Ketu. The shifts are subtle, but the impact is believed to show up in different ways across zodiac signs.

This time, the focus is on Ketu changing its nakshatra. On April 20, 2026, Ketu will enter Magha Nakshatra and stay there until November 25. And as per astrological beliefs, this transition is expected to bring noticeable shifts for a few zodiac signs.

Ketu transit in Magha Nakshatra 2026: What it means

Ketu’s movement into Magha Nakshatra is considered important. Whenever Ketu changes its nakshatra, it is believed to influence career, finances and overall life direction across signs. This phase, lasting several months, is expected to bring positive outcomes for some.

Taurus: Career growth and financial gains

For Taurus, this transit looks quite favourable. Career-wise, things may start moving in a better direction. There are chances of financial improvement, along with sudden monetary gains.

Business prospects also appear strong, with potential for good profits. Work that has been stuck for a long time may slowly start falling into place.

Cancer: New opportunities and stability

Cancer signs may see a steady rise during this period. Financial opportunities could open up, and there are indications of major success in some areas of work.

Savings may increase, and there is a possibility of clearing old debts. New job opportunities may come your way. Some may even plan investments or consider buying a vehicle.

Leo: Recognition and profitable outcomes

For Leo, the effects are expected to be positive as well. There could be a noticeable rise in respect and recognition.

Returns from past investments may turn out well. A profitable deal could get finalised. There are also chances of gains through ancestral property, along with strong support from family members.

Aquarius: Career relief and fresh progress

Aquarius individuals may finally see relief from ongoing career challenges. Work-related obstacles could ease, and your efforts may start getting noticed.

There are chances of new job opportunities and even travel abroad. Pending money may come through. Business could see sudden success, and even legal matters may turn in your favour.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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