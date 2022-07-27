Jupiter Retrograde 2022: Guru Vakri in Pisces to effect all zodiac signs; know what is in store for you

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jupiter Retrograde in Pisces to effect zodiac signs

Jupiter Retrograde 2022: Guru Vakri in Pisces will take place on July 29. Jupiter is considered auspicious. According to astrology, Jupiter is considered the ruler of education, married life, wealth, and prosperity. Jupiter retrograde is in its original Pisces zodiac sign which will bring changes to the lives of people. Changing the movement of the planet has both auspicious and inauspicious effects on the lives of all the 12 zodiac signs. Know what is in store for you with this Guru Vakri.

Aries

The retrograde of Jupiter in Pisces will be good for the people of Aries. There are chances of increasing the position or prestige in the job. You can buy a new building. There will be progress in the business. Amenities will also increase. Attempts made for foreign travel or foreign citizenship will also be prosperous.

Taurus

The retrograde of the planet Jupiter brings Dhan Yoga (money) for the Taurus zodiac sign. This mean that your source of income will increase. A change in the movement of Jupiter can increase your earnings. Traders will make money. There will be opportunities for an increase in the work of the employed people. The working style will also improve.

Gemini

For the people of Gemini, the reverse movement of Jupiter will bring happiness to your life. During this time a change in your job is possible. There will be chances of promotion in the job. Chances of traveling to a foreign place can be made.

Cancer

For the people of the Cancer zodiac sign, the retrograde of the planet Jupiter will bring an increase in respect. For this time, you will get the full support of luck. Happiness and prosperity can also increase. You may get a new job offer. Traders can get the benefit of investment. The family will get support.

Leo

This time is favorable for Leo people. The financial situation may improve. There will be many new avenues of progress. Know that at this time the interference of a third person in married life can lead to a rift in the relationship.

Virgo

The reverse movement of Jupiter will be beneficial for the people of the Virgo zodiac sign. This is a good time to spend happy moments with family. In married life, the relationship with the spouse will become strong. There can be financial gains in partnership-related business.

Libra

The people of the Libra zodiac sign may have to face many ups and downs due to the movement of Jupiter. In the matter of business, work will be good but secret enemies will remain more. Be careful about your health. Attempts made for service or citizenship in foreign companies will also be successful.

Scorpio

Newly married people can plan their future. Your relations with your children will improve and this will make you proud. This is a wonderful time for the students as they are concentrating on their studies. You will experience financial abundance and your own firm will generate income from multiple sources or sectors.

Sagittarius

The retrograde of Jupiter is leading the people of Sagittarius to buy a new property. You can buy a new building or vehicle. Marriage is on the cards. It is the time for advancement in job and business. Life will be happy.

Capricorn

Changes will start in the life of the Capricorn people. There may be a change of place for jobs, businesses, and studies. You may have to face financial problems. If you want to give a competitive exam then you will get success. Family support will continue.

Aquarius

For the people of the Aquarius zodiac sign, there will be financial gains in financial condition during this period. Married life will be happy. Spouse and family will get support. Marriage of unmarried people can be possible.

Pisces

Pisces zodiac sign people are going to benefit from the retrograde of Jupiter in Pisces. First of all, you can increase your income, which will strengthen your financial side. There will be challenges in business but they will also pave the way for progress. Expenses may increase in religious work. Health will have to be taken care of. You can get rid of debt etc.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

