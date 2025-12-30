January 2026 Grah Gochar: Sun, Mars, Venus, Mercury form a rare union; luck and money favour 3 zodiac signs January 2026 sees a major planetary shift as four key planets align in Capricorn. This rare union may bring financial improvement, career progress and steady gains for Aries, Virgo and Sagittarius natives, helping long-term plans move forward with greater clarity and support.

January 2026 opens with a noticeable shift in planetary movement. Venus enters Capricorn on January 13, followed by the Sun on January 14. Mars moves into the same sign on January 16, and Mercury joins them a day later.

By January 17, a rare four-planet conjunction forms in Capricorn, setting the tone for steady change rather than sudden upheaval. For some zodiac signs, this alignment can bring growth, clarity and favourable outcomes.

Aries: Career momentum and financial growth

For Aries natives, January begins on a promising note. Efforts that have been ongoing for a while may finally start showing results. Income is likely to improve, and some people could find new or additional sources of earnings during the month.

Luck supports you in completing pending tasks, especially those that have been delayed for no clear reason. Business owners may find that expansion plans or new ideas start working in their favour. At the workplace, your dedication does not go unnoticed, earning you respect from seniors and peers alike. Socially, too, your presence feels stronger and more influential.

Virgo: Focus, confidence and steady progress

Virgos may notice a clear rise in self-confidence this January. You feel more focused on your goals and less distracted by outside noise. This is a good phase for those preparing for competitive exams, as concentration and performance both improve.

Professionally, your efforts bring stable results, and some may see a boost in income. Those involved in politics or public-facing roles could experience an increase in social standing. Students, especially in primary education, benefit from this period. Travel during the month proves favourable and helps open new opportunities.

Sagittarius: Financial gains and positive shifts

Planetary movement in January activates your second house, which governs wealth and family matters. This can bring financial benefits and a greater sense of stability at home. Family life remains supportive, and emotional bonds strengthen.

Career-related changes unfold positively, especially for those considering a job switch. Some Sagittarius natives working with multinational companies may get opportunities to travel abroad. You may also find yourself attending religious or auspicious events. Throughout the month, luck works quietly in your favour, helping plans fall into place naturally.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

