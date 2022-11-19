International Men’s Day: How you can make your man feel special according to the zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Men Day

Aries

Taurus

The natives of this fire sign live for speed, adventure, and competition. Your fiery soul is what keeps your man hooked to you. Surprise your partner with a trip to the adventure park, or bowling alley, or plan a road trip. This will give your man some time to rejuvenate and giggle like a child after all the hard work he does at the office.

Being a Taurean, you have great taste in aesthetics, food, and luxury. On the other hand, your man is always focused on savings. Give your man a taste of how it feels like to live life like you! Gift him the expensive watch or phone he has been eyeing for long but not purchasing. Spoil him with delicious home-cooked food or take him to an exquisite restaurant.

Gemini

Your man appreciates how you gel so well with his friends and colleagues. Bring your social butterfly out to plan the best men's day activity. But, keep your partner's comfort zone in mind. You can buy tickets to his favorite band's concert, or preferred comedy show. Also, hide small loving notes in their belongings, appreciating their importance in your life.

Cancer

No one can beat a Cancerian when it comes to showering their loved ones with effort and appreciation. Utilize this superpower to make this men's day meaningful for your man. Pick him up from his workplace and head straight to his favorite spot. Treat him with his most-loved meal, plant a kiss on his forehead, hold his hands and tell him how much he means to you.

Leo

Only you know how much you love compliments. It's time for you to give your man the same treatment you expect from him for yourself. From expressing your feelings in a love letter to saying them in person while looking deep into his eyes - you can just highlight all the amazing qualities that make him special.

Virgo

Ruled by Mercury, the natives of this earth sign are obsessed with order and perfection which can be a reason for minor conflicts in your relationship. This Men's Day, give your man some rest. Allow him to be messy by taking him on a mud sculpting date or squirt painting. Enjoy some street food afterward.

Libra

The natives of this air sign are known for their balancing energy and love for friends and family. Utilise this trait and make your man's day. Inviting his parents to a dinner date or lunch will establish you as a permanent part of one of his core memories. You can also top it with a meaningful gift.

Scorpio

Your passionate yet mysterious and reserved manner confuses your man who is always plucking rose petals thinking "she loves me… she loves me not?" This Men's Day, be vulnerable with your partner. Take him for a long walk on the beach, wear his favorite colour and open your heart to him.

Sagittarius

Sitting at the desk 9 hours a day may lead your man to fantasize about escaping to a beautiful destination even when he loves his job. And who knows to travel better than Sagittarians? Dear born adventurer, it's time to book tickets for your man's dream destination. If going abroad is not possible, head to a nearby resort to spend quality time in the lap of nature.

Capricorn

These workaholics of the zodiac are so ambitious that a romantic date with their man turns out to be a long-term career discussion. Your determination is inspiring. But sometimes, it feels great to just relax with your partner. Treat your man with a couple's massage, or spa session, or sweat it out in the steam room.

Aquarius

Aquarian women are independent queens, beaming with positivity and kindness. This Men's Day, channel this positivity to plan a relaxing meditation or yoga session with your man. For date ideas, you can either join him in his gym or read lines from his favorite romantic bestseller or poetry at the dinner.

Pisces

Who said men don't love flowers? Bring a change by gifting colorful blossoms to the man who brings so many beautiful colors into your life. Attach a loving note with it. Buying him a unique perfume will associate your memories with it. You can also give him a beautiful plant for his terrace garden. Don't forget to name the plant and attach some meaning to it.

(The author is Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro and Numro Consultant & Founder, Numrovani)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

