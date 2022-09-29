Horoscope Today, Sept 30 (Navratri Day 5): Cancer should read Durga Stotra for good health

Follow us on Horoscope Today, Sept 30 (Navratri Day 5): Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, Sept 30 (Navratri Day 5): Friday is the fifth date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 10.34 pm tonight. On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, there is a law to worship Skandmata, the fifth form of Maa Durga. Due to being the mother of Skanda Kumar, i.e. Kartikeya ji, who is called the commander of the gods, the mother goddess is called Skandmata. In her deity, Skanda ji is sitting in the lap of the mother in the form of a child. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 25 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Keep your mind calm while doing any work. With this your work will be completed easily. Today you should take big decisions related to money wisely. Today you will think about some old thing. Will go somewhere with the family to see the mother. In court matters, you will get advice from an experienced person only. Today is going to be a good day for the students. Offer flowers to mother Skanda, hard work will get better results.

Taurus

You will have a good day. Today will be a successful day for the students of this zodiac. You will get good news related to any competitive exam. Today there will be stability in the economic sector. You will spend some happy moments with friends. Today will be a great day for software engineers, their work will be appreciated. You will benefit from the cooperation of a special person. Worship Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Gemini

You will have a great day. Today you will get more profit than expected in business. The opinion of elders will prove to be effective for you in completing any household work. People looking for a job will get a call from a big company today. If women want to start a domestic industry, then today will be a good day. Light a lamp of ghee in front of the mother, you will continue to get the support of other people in life.

Cancer

Your day will be fine. Today you will try to improve your behavior. Some of your work will take more time, due to which you will have to stay in the office. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to studies today. Today will be a busy day for the accountant of this zodiac. Spouse will give you a reason to be happy today. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates. Read Durga Stotra, health will remain good.

Leo

You will make people agree with your plans. Today sweetness will increase in your family relations. Everyone will be happy. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today will be a favorable day for Lovemate. Parents will give you a gift, this will keep you happy for the whole day. Today is a favorable day for the students of the technical field. Offer sweets to Skand Mata, luck will continue to support her.

Virgo

Your day will be spent more in traveling. Family members will give you a good opinion today. Today there will be more money gains in your business than expected. If you want to change jobs today, then do it wisely. By getting some good news this evening, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. There will be more sweetness in the relationship of lovemates. New happiness will come in married life. Offer red chunari to the mother, you will get the money back.

Libra

You will have a good day. You will try to do better in your field of work. You will get success through hard work. College students of this amount will get a chance to work on new projects. The support of elders will help you to advance your career. Government works that have been stalled for a long time will be settled today. Today you will fulfill your responsibilities well. Worship Mother Durga with family, happiness will remain in life.



Scorpio

Your day will be favourable. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. Today you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be there in some creative work. Today you will get benefits in financial matters. You will take new steps to make your future better. Today your positive thinking will help in the work. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, all your stalled work will be done.



Sagittarius

You will try to control your expenses. Students of this amount will get the support of teachers. In the coming time, your ambitions will increase, which you will work hard to fulfill. Today everyone will be impressed by your words. People associated with politics will get some new responsibilities today. You will be called for an interview in your preferred company. Today you will take interest in religious works. Read Durga Chalisa, financial condition will be better.



Capricorn

Today you will spend more time with family members. Today it will be a little difficult for you to take any decision. Due to excessive work in the office, the plan to go somewhere with the spouse will be canceled. In some work, there will be more money than anticipated. Today you need to be careful in money transactions. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings. The problems going on in married life will end today. Offer betel leaf to Maa Durga, wishes will be fulfilled.

Aquarius

You are going to have a wonderful day. Today you will go to meet a relative, his house. People associated with politics will get some big success today. Today you will get a chance to attend a social function. People will try to connect with you by being impressed by your words. Today is going to be a memorable day for Lovemates. Today will be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. Head contracts in front of mother, business will increase.



Pisces

You will have a wonderful day. You will have to fulfill many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. You will get help from the people you work with. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Also, today will be a day to give more results in less hard work. You will easily deal with the work that has been pending in the office for a long time. Take blessings by touching the feet of a girl today, your hard work will pay off.

Read More Astrology News