Horoscope Today, Sept 29 (Navratri Day 4): Aries should offer flowers to Maa Kushmanda for prosperity

Horoscope Today, Sept 29 (Navratri Day 4): Thursday is the Chaturthi date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 12.08 pm tonight. Today, on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, Mother Kushmanda will be worshipped. Today there will be Ravi Yoga from 5:54 am to 9.13 pm. Also, after crossing the whole day, Visakha Nakshatra will remain till 5.13 am the next day. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 25 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Today, while doing any work, your mind should be calm. With this, your work will be completed easily. You should take big decisions related to money carefully. You may come in a state of tension due to some old matter. It will be good for you to go out somewhere with family members. In court matters, you should take advice from an experienced person only. The day will be fine for the students. Offer flowers to Maa Kushmanda, you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work.

Taurus

Today will be your best day. Today will be a good day for the students of this zodiac. You will get some good news related to a competitive exam. There will be stability in the economic sector. You will spend some happy moments with friends. Those who are associated with the field of media, their works will be appreciated today. You will get the support of a special person. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, your income will increase.

Gemini

Today will be your best day. You will benefit more than expected from someone. The opinion of elders will prove to be effective for you in completing any household work. Today is a good day for the lovemate of this zodiac. With a little hard work, you will get the opportunity of making some big money. Today youths who are looking for a job will get a job in a big company. If women want to start a domestic industry, then today will be a good day. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Kushmanda, you will continue to get the support of other people in life.

Cancer

Your day will be fine today. You will try to improve your behavior. Some of your work will take more time, due to which your problems may increase a bit. You will also get help from some people in the office. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their studies today. You have to work hard to get good results. Meditate on Maa Durga, health will remain good.

Leo

Today you will make people agree with your plans. You will get full support from everyone. Seniors in the office will be happy to see your work. Today will be a favorable day for Lovemate. Parents will give you a big gift, due to which you will look very happy. Today is a favorable day for the students of the technical field. You will also try to learn some new technology. Offer sweets to Maa Kushmanda, you will get the support of luck.



Virgo

Today your day can be spent more in traveling. Will spend time with family members. The merchant class of this amount will suddenly get some big monetary gains. Your financial side will be stronger than before. There is a possibility of a big change in the financial situation. Your spouse will be happy with your work. By getting some good news till this evening, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Offering red chunari to Maa Durga will increase your equality among the people of the society.

Libra

You will have a good day today. You will try to do better in your field of work. You will get success in hard work. College students of this amount will get a chance to work on new projects. The support of elders will help you to advance your career. Government works that have been pending for a long time will be settled today. You will fulfill your responsibilities well. The advice of friends will be very useful for you today. Offer cardamom to Maa Kushmanda, you will get happiness in life.

Scorpio

Today your day will be favourable. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. You will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be there in some creative work and you will get fame. You will get benefit in financial matters. You will take new steps to improve your future, in which you will also be successful. Your positive thinking will give you benefits. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, all your stalled work will be done.

Sagittarius

Today you will try to control your expenses. Students of this amount will get the support of teachers. Your ambitions may also increase in the coming time. Everyone will be impressed by your words. You will get some new responsibilities soon. You will be called for an interview in your preferred company. Today you will take interest in religious work, as well as be a part of any religious event. Join hands in front of Maa Kushmanda, the stalled work will be completed.

Capricorn

Today you can spend more time with family members. Today it may be difficult for you to make a decision. Due to excessive work in the office, the plan to go somewhere with the spouse will be canceled. Some work will take more effort than expected. Today you need to be careful from those people who think of taking you on the wrong path, you need to be careful with them. Offer betel leaves to Maa Durga, your family problems will also go away.

Aquarius

Today your day will be mixed. A relative may suddenly come to the house, which will bring some good changes in the atmosphere of the house. You need to avoid any arguments. You should control your speech while talking to someone. Today will be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. You will get success in work on the strength of hard work. You will feel proud of the success of the children. Bow down in front of Maa Kushmanda, there will be prosperity in business.

Pisces

You will have a wonderful day today. You will have to fulfill many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. You will get help from the people you work with. With the help of friends, the planning of your work will be successful. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Also, today will be a day to give more results in less hard work. You will easily deal with the work that has been pending in the office for a long time. Along with this, you will also get full support of the boss. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, your hard work will pay off.

