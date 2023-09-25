Horoscope Today, September 26: Pisces to get more profits in business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, September 26

Horoscope Today, 26 September: Today is Udaya Tithi Dashami and Monday of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Dashami Tithi will last till 7:56 a.m. today. Yayijay Yoga will be there till 11.55 pm today afternoon. Also, Uttarashadha Nakshatra will remain till 11.55 p.m. today afternoon. Padma Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how 26th September will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Aries

Your day will be more profitable than usual. You will meet your childhood friend today. Also, childhood memories will be refreshed. You will get mental peace by completing your pending work today. The youth of this zodiac sign who are interested in sports will have a good day today. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to receiving some good news today. Today you will get a chance to spend time with your spouse and discuss some work plans at home.

Taurus

Your day will be full of freshness. Today you can get back the money stuck somewhere. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get support from teachers in their studies. Today all your work will seem to be getting done. There may be confusion regarding some work, if you do not rush and act wisely then your confusion will be reduced. You will plan to travel somewhere with your friends. Will follow a yoga routine to increase your immunity.

Gemini

Your day will be mixed. Your confidence level is going to be good today. There is a possibility of an increase in your income. Today will be a better day for newly married couples of this zodiac sign, they will respect each other's feelings. If you avoid making any hasty decisions today, you will get good results. Your child's success will increase happiness at home. Students can take advice from a good expert for a better career. You will get family support.

Cancer

Your day will be fine. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign who want to study abroad. Will get admission to some college. Today you will complete any pending work with the help of your brother. Today some auspicious program will be organized at home, due to which people will keep coming and going. Students will get special guidance from the teacher today. You will be introduced to new people in society who will benefit you in the future. You will have to work on a new project to learn something new.

Leo

It is going to be a good day for you. You will handle all the work with your intelligence. You may get some good news related to children. You will feel happy by helping someone in need. Today you will plan a new business, in which you will get more profit. Today you will spend happy moments with your family. Today you will get relief from health-related problems and your health will improve. Today we will make a plan to control unnecessary expenses.

Virgo

It is going to be a good day for you. You will participate in some social events around the house. Some people will be greatly influenced by your behavior. Due to the arrival of a special relative, you will go out to a party to celebrate his/her happiness. Today there are chances of a little guest coming to your house. You will go to visit the temple with your spouse. Students studying law will get a chance to meet a big lawyer today. Maintain faith in your lovemate, sweetness will remain in the relationship.

Libra

It will be a great day for you. You will have meetings with some special people on some important matters. Today you should take care of your health. Starting some new work will be beneficial for you. There will be new possibilities for financial gain. Mother's health will improve better than before today. Today you will learn some new work, which will benefit you in the future. The newly married couple will go somewhere today. You should be careful in cash transactions today. green, 4

Scorpio

It will be a favorable day for you. If any of your cases is going on in the court, its decision will be in your favor. Your relationships with family members will improve. Today is going to be a promotion day for people associated with the field of education. You can learn some technical work today, which will benefit you in the future. There is a possibility of people doing private jobs getting transferred to their favorite place.

Sagittarius

Your day will be favorable for you. Happiness will increase in your family. Today, concentrate on your work in the office and do not give a chance to anyone to tell you. People doing business will think of new ways to earn profit. Today is a good time to complete your pending work. Your father will suggest you for your good health. Today is going to be a good day for students. Today your married life is going to be good.

Capricorn

Your day will be profitable. Family advice will be beneficial for you today. Today one of your special relatives will take help from you. Today your mind will be more engaged in worship. Today is a favorable day for software engineers of this zodiac sign. You will get a call for a job from a multinational company. Students of this zodiac sign who are preparing for the competition while staying away from home will soon get success. Avoid trusting any unknown person today. maroon, 7

Aquarius

It is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today, if you get help from your parents in any work, it will be completed soon. Keep your distance from negative thoughts today. Today you will feel healthy. Today will be a good day for students of this zodiac sign. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics. Receiving a gift from your lovemate today will keep you happy throughout the day. You will make a new plan to expand your business, which will benefit you.

Pisces

Your day will be better. Your dressing sense will be appreciated in the office today. The ongoing discord between lovemates will end today, they will understand each other's feelings. Your respect will increase in the society due to your good works. It would be better to make contact with other people regarding business. There are chances of you getting more profits in business today. Today is a good day for engineers of this zodiac sign. Today you are going to get an offer for teaching from some college

