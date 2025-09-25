Horoscope today, September 25, 2025: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your daily horoscope for September 25, 2025 is here. Scroll further to know how your day will be today.

New Delhi:

Today is the Chaturthi tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. The tithi lasts throughout the day and night, ending tomorrow at 9:34 AM. It is the fourth day of Navratri. Vaidhriti Yoga continues until 9:54 PM, and the Swati Nakshatra lasts until 7:09 PM. Today is also observed as the Vinayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat.

Aries

Your day will be favourable. Remain calm while handling tasks, as this will help you complete work smoothly. Take care with financial decisions. Visits to temples with family are auspicious. Seek advice from experienced individuals for legal matters. Offer flowers to Goddess Kushmanda for better results.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus

You will feel energised throughout the day. Students may achieve success, particularly in competitive exams. Financial stability is likely. Enjoy joyful moments with friends. Worship Goddess Durga to enhance your income.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Violet

Gemini

A productive day awaits. Business may yield higher-than-expected gains. Elder family members’ guidance will help with household matters. Job offers from reputable companies are possible. Women considering home-based ventures will find today favourable. Light a ghee lamp before the Goddess to receive support from others.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer

A moderately positive day. You may need extra time for some tasks, particularly at work or studies. Reading the Durga Stotra will promote good health.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo

A day filled with happiness. Unexpected help will assist in completing tasks. Family relations improve, and career opportunities, including potential promotions, are favourable. Offer sweets to Goddess Kushmanda.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Black

Virgo

Moderate progress in business or career is likely. Consider job changes carefully. Offering a red scarf to the Goddess may help recover pending payments.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra

Active engagement in social and professional tasks brings rewards. Students may receive new project opportunities. Perform Durga Puja with family to maintain happiness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio

Good news is likely today, particularly related to children or creative work. Offering cloves to Goddess Durga will help resolve pending tasks.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius

Profitable day for business dealings. Students will receive support from teachers. Participation in religious activities is auspicious.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn

Focus on studies and family time. Financial decisions require caution. Offer betel leaves to Goddess Durga to fulfil wishes.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius

Recognition at work is likely. Social events and new responsibilities may bring success. Starting new projects today is favourable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces

Confidence will define the day. Family and office responsibilities are likely to be managed successfully. Visiting religious sites enhances fortune.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)