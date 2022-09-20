Horoscope Today, September 21: Aries students may get success in competitive exams, know about all zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, September 21: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, September 21: Wednesday is the Ekadashi date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi date will remain till 11.34 pm tonight. Shradh will be performed for those on Ekadashi Tithi today. Parigh Yoga will be there till 9.13 am today, after that Shiva Yoga will take place. Also, Pushya Nakshatra will remain till 11.47 pm tonight. Apart from this, today Ekadashi is Shraddha and Indira Ekadashi. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 16 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve it.

Aries

Your day is going to be mixed. Lovemates will make a plan to go for a walk today. Students trying in competitive examinations are getting chances of great success. Mutual harmony will remain in married life. You will get relief from health-related problems. The mind is going to be happy by getting a new target in the office. Your interest in the political side will increase, and people will appreciate your work. Financially, you will remain strong. Housewives of this zodiac will take some concrete steps to improve the condition of their house.

Taurus

You will have a great day. New friends will be made in college, which will make a good rapport. Students will get the help of classmates in any practical today, work will be easy. The rank of people associated with politics will increase, and people will support you. Today your health will be good. The business of electronics merchants will grow rapidly. The arrival of a relative in the house will create a festive atmosphere in the family. Lovemates will talk about their relationship with the family members, the housemates will take some time to propose.

Gemini

Your day is going to be happy. Will go on a trip with your family, where you will enjoy yourself a lot. People doing jobs will continue to get successful. The ongoing tussle in married life will end, and the relationship with the spouse will become strong. Will consider buying a vehicle from brother, you will get beneficial information. People associated with politics will be eager to do new work. Students will show their work efficiency through a competition today. Today your health will be good.

Cancer

Your day will be favorable for you. Today your career will get a new direction. Your prestige will increase in the workplace. The employed people of this zodiac will get opportunities for advancement. With the help of seniors, some of your important work will be completed today. Your love-relationship will be strong. You may get sudden monetary gains in business. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Today you will make some changes in your lifestyle. These changes will be beneficial for you.

Leo

Your day is about to bring new changes. Your behavior among people will be appreciated. Will make plans to go somewhere with family in the evening. This will keep the sweetness in the relationship. You should continue your hard work to improve your financial condition. With hard work you can be successful. Today you can think about investing money in a business. The day will be better for the students associated with sports of this zodiac. Take blessings of your parents, all your troubles will go away.

Virgo

Your day will remain pleasant. You will get new opportunities to make money through online business. You can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle today. Software Engineers will be promoted at a good level, which will make the mind happy. The business of people doing business of iron will do well. Today you will get relief from the problem of jaundice. There may be a function at your home. Family atmosphere will be busy.

Libra

Your day is going to be profitable. With the support of parents, any of your work will be completed easily. There is a possibility of a friend coming at home suddenly. Today is going to be a normal day for arts students. You have to keep working hard to get success. The happiness and prosperity of the house will be fine. Today you can try to improve your relationship. Mothers will teach discipline to make their children better.

Scorpio

Your day has brought auspicious signs for you. Good profits are being made for the pulse traders. You will understand the responsibilities of the family better, which will end the tension between the parents. Your time will be spent having fun. Luck will remain with you to do new things. Today you can go out somewhere for a business meeting. Writers can start writing a new book today.

Sagittarius

You will have a wonderful day. Relations with siblings will strengthen. They will also get their cooperation in some work. Your interest in creative work will increase. New consciousness will be infused in your relationships. Students will get good opportunities related to career. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals. Today someone can ask you for help. You will not disappoint them. Today you can take many big decisions for some work.

Capricorn

Your day will start with a calm mind. Will move the business forward with new ideas. You will feel proud of the great success of your child. You will get relief by going to the religious place with the office staff. You will get relief from digestive problems, adding seasonal vegetables to your diet will give you benefits. Your restraint will help you to survive in adverse situations. New sources of income will be created, your living will be settled.

Aquarius

Your day will start with new hopes. If you have to decide on some new work, then you will definitely get success. Before starting a partnership business with anyone, you must take the opinion of the elders. People doing work from home will do well, new sources of income will also be created. Lovemates will try to explain their relationship to the family members. Today you will make up your mind to show the problem of sciatica to a good doctor.

Pisces

Today has brought new happiness for your family. A new guest may come to your house, whose presence will create a festive atmosphere in the house. Your time will pass with fun. People associated with the field of writing will get some great news. A new way of doing something will make you different from other people. Other people will also be affected by your plan. By keeping distance from negative thoughts, you will definitely get success in your field of work.

Read More Astrology News